50,000 Marched for Smotrich — Miko Peled's Furious Response

This weekend, an estimated 50,000 people marched in support of the Israeli government's policies, joined by figures including Bezalel Smotrich. The counter-demonstration was, by most accounts, a handful of people. In this short response, Miko Peled — the Israeli-American author and activist, son of the late General Matti Peled — asks the question many in the Palestine solidarity movement have been quietly asking each other: after nearly three years of what major human rights organizations and the International Court of Justice have described as a plausible case of genocide, why is the public response so small?

Why is Zionism still mobilizing tens of thousands while the opposition mobilizes hundreds? Peled's response is angry. It is meant to be. We are posting it because the question deserves a serious public conversation — not because anger is a strategy, but because the gap between the scale of the atrocity and the scale of the response is now itself a political fact that the movement has to confront.

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