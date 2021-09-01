By Peter Beattie

Ignorance is at the root of the ecological crisis that threatens our survival as a species.

A pioneer of political comedy, Bill Hicks, first tried out his political material in comedy clubs in the US. It didn’t land. Standing in front of a befuddled audience, he said it felt like being stared at by a dog that had just been shown a card trick. A dog doesn’t have the contextual knowledge that makes card tricks seem magical. Nor did US comedy club audiences have the political knowledge to make this material hilarious.