A bit of hope for the future
The informed few are angry, not because we face an existential threat that can't be solved - but because we already have a solution
By Peter Beattie
Ignorance is at the root of the ecological crisis that threatens our survival as a species.
A pioneer of political comedy, Bill Hicks, first tried out his political material in comedy clubs in the US. It didn’t land. Standing in front of a befuddled audience, he said it felt like being stared at by a dog that had just been shown a card trick. A dog doesn’t have the contextual knowledge that makes card tricks seem magical. Nor did US comedy club audiences have the political knowledge to make this material hilarious.