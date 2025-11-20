BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
3d

I don’t believe in the second coming of Christ, but if there were ever a time, it would be the here and now, to remove Israel and other world leaders from the face of the earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fethon's avatar
Fethon
3d

Absolutely true, a wake up call for people seeing Russia and China as an alternative to western imperialism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by BettBeat Media
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BettBeat Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture