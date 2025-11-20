Image Credit: BettBeat Media

The mask has finally slipped. On Monday, November 17th, 2025, the United Nations Security Council committed what may be the most grotesque act of institutional betrayal in human history. In a vote of 13-0 with two abstentions, the very body created to prevent genocide formally handed control of Gaza’s survivors—including tens of thousands of orphaned children—to the perpetrators of their annihilation.

This was not diplomacy. This was not compromise. This was the global elite’s final solution to the Palestinian problem: transform the victims of genocide into the property of their killers.

The resolution, masquerading as Donald Trump’s “peace plan,” represents the complete inversion of every principle that supposedly governs international law. It places Gaza under the control of a “Board of Peace” headed by Trump himself—the same Trump who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, who cut aid to Palestinian refugees, who gave Netanyahu carte blanche for ethnic cleansing. The board will “coordinate” with Israel—the genocidal state—to govern the very people it has spent two years trying to exterminate. Meanwhile, the resolution demands Gaza’s complete “demilitarization”—stripping any means of resistance from the survivors.

Read that again. The victims must be disarmed. The perpetrators remain armed to the teeth.

The obscenity is compounded by the timeline. For two years, as Israel prosecuted its genocide in Gaza, the Security Council sat paralyzed. Month after month, as the death toll mounted into the hundreds of thousands, as entire families were erased, as hospitals and schools were reduced to rubble, as Palestinian hostages were raped on camera, as starvation was weaponized against two million people, the Council could take no action. The American veto—deployed reflexively, shamelessly, repeatedly—ensured institutional impotence in the face of mass slaughter. Ceasefire resolutions were blocked. Accountability measures were killed. Protection for civilians was denied.

The Council’s inaction became its defining feature, proof of its irrelevance and corruption. And then, finally, after two years of paralysis, after countless pleas from humanitarian organizations and human rights experts, after the International Court of Justice issued provisional measures finding genocide plausible, the Security Council acted. But it did not act to stop the genocide. It did not act to protect the victims. It did not act to hold perpetrators accountable.

It acted to reward them.

The first meaningful action the Security Council took in response to the genocide in Gaza was to hand control of the survivors to the architects of their destruction. This is not failure. This is collaboration.

Perhaps the most sickening detail lurks in the shadows of this arrangement: the fate of Gaza’s children. Tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of Palestinian children have been orphaned by Israeli bombs paid for with American tax dollars. These traumatized, defenseless survivors will now be placed under the administrative control of the same class of predatory billionaires who flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express.” Gaza’s orphans are about to become the newest commodity in the global elite’s marketplace of human suffering.

The Anatomy of Betrayal

Craig Mokhiber, the former UN human rights official who resigned in protest over the organization’s complicity in genocide, laid bare the scope of this betrayal in his devastating analysis. The Security Council, he noted, has not merely failed to stop genocide—it has actively rewarded it. The resolution strips Palestinians of their right to self-determination, demilitarizes the victims while leaving the perpetrators armed to the teeth, and establishes what amounts to a colonial administration run by the United States and Israel.

But the most damning aspect of this betrayal is not what the Western powers did—we expected nothing less from the architects of global capitalism and imperialism. The true horror lies in what Russia and China did not do. Despite articulating eloquent critiques of the resolution’s colonial character, despite recognizing its violation of international law, both nations chose to abstain rather than veto this monstrous arrangement.

This abstention reveals the great deception of our time: there is no meaningful opposition to Western imperialism among the world’s major powers. There is only competition for the right to exploit and oppress. Russia and China, despite their rhetoric about multipolarity and anti-imperialism, ultimately serve the same god that their supposed adversaries worship—the god of capital accumulation and state power.

The global elite demonstrated their true unity on Monday. When it came time to choose between Palestinian children and their own geopolitical calculations, every major power chose their own interests. They may compete for markets and resources, but they share an absolute commitment to maintaining a world order where wealth and power place them above law, morality, and human decency.

This is why the extermination of Palestine has always been a global project. What we are witnessing, as I have written before, is not merely an Israeli genocide—it is a global genocide against the Palestinians, carried out by the entire structure of imperial power.

“When the moment came to choose between Palestinian children and their own narrow interests, every major power chose themselves”

The Class War Revealed

This betrayal shatters the illusion that has sustained so many progressive movements over the past decade—the belief that we are witnessing a struggle between nations rather than classes. We placed our hopes in BRICS, in the Global South, in the supposed rise of a multipolar world that would challenge Western hegemony.

Monday’s vote revealed the pathetic naivety of this worldview. There is no meaningful difference between Western billionaires and billionaires in the Global South, between American war criminals and Russian war criminals. They are all members of the same global ruling class, and when their fundamental interests are threatened, they stand together against humanity.

The Palestinian cause has been the great revealer of moral bankruptcy among the world’s powerful. It strips away pretense and forces every government, every institution, every leader to choose between justice and complicity. Monday’s vote was the ultimate test, and every major power failed catastrophically.

Russia and China had the power to stop this atrocity with a single word: veto. Instead, they chose to prioritize their negotiations with the United States over Ukraine and trade deals over the lives of Palestinian children.

The Epstein Connection

The placement of Gaza under American control carries implications that should terrify every person with a functioning conscience. The same class of predatory billionaires who enabled and participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking network will now have administrative authority over tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of orphaned Palestinian children.

This is not hyperbole or conspiracy theory—it is the logical outcome of placing vulnerable children under the control of a system that consistently elevates sexual predators to positions of supreme power. The psychological traits that enable billionaires to destroy entire economies for profit—the complete absence of empathy, the total objectification of other human beings, the capacity for unlimited cruelty in pursuit of personal gratification—are identical to the traits that enable sexual predation against children.

Above: Palestinian girl Ahed Tamimi (right) being harassed by IDF soldiers. Tens of thousands—perhaps hundreds of thousands—of Palestinian orphans will now be placed in the hands of their abusers as the UN greenlights the US and Israel to assume control over Gaza’s population.

Epstein’s network was not an aberration within the capitalist system—it was a perfect expression of capitalist logic. The same men who raped children on his island were simultaneously pillaging entire economies through their financial instruments. The same capacity for dehumanization that allowed them to view children as sexual commodities also allowed them to view workers as expendable resources and entire populations as acceptable casualties in their pursuit of profit.

Now these same predators, or their ideological descendants, will control the lives and fates of Gaza’s most vulnerable children. The international “stabilization force” they plan to deploy will not be peacekeepers—they will be the enforcers of a system designed to exploit, traffic, and consume the survivors of genocide.

“Craig Mokhiber’s resignation letter in 2023 warned that the UN was complicit in genocide through its inaction. Monday’s vote proved that complicity has evolved into active participation”

The United Nations’ Death Rattle

Monday’s resolution marks the effective death of the United Nations as anything other than an instrument of elite oppression. For 80 years, the UN maintained at least the pretense of serving humanity’s highest aspirations. That pretense died in Gaza, suffocated by the same hands that have spent two years strangling Palestinian children.

The organization that was supposedly created to prevent another Holocaust has now formally sanctioned an ongoing genocide. The body that claims to uphold international law has openly violated every principle of human rights and self-determination. The institution that professes to protect the vulnerable has handed children to their predators.

This is not reform failure—this is system completion. The UN has finally revealed its true purpose: not to prevent atrocities, but to legitimize them when they serve elite interests. Not to protect the vulnerable, but to deliver them to their oppressors. Not to uphold justice, but to provide legal cover for the most monstrous crimes imaginable.

Craig Mokhiber’s resignation letter in 2023 warned that the UN was complicit in genocide through its inaction. Monday’s vote proved that complicity has evolved into active participation. The Security Council has not merely failed to stop genocide—it has become an instrument of genocide, using its supposed authority to reward perpetrators and punish victims.

The Illusion of Opposition Shattered

The great tragedy of Monday’s vote is not just what it means for Palestinians—though that alone should be enough to provoke global uprising. The greater tragedy is what it reveals about the complete absence of meaningful opposition to the forces destroying our world.

For years, millions of people placed their hopes in the rise of BRICS nations, or the supposed challenge to Western hegemony posed by Russia and the Global South. We convinced ourselves that somewhere, somehow, there existed powerful forces committed to justice, human rights, and the dignity of oppressed peoples.

Monday’s vote obliterated that illusion forever. When the moment came to choose between Palestinian children and their own narrow interests, every major power chose themselves. When forced to decide between justice and convenience, they all chose convenience. When presented with the ultimate test of their proclaimed principles, they all revealed those principles to be empty propaganda.

This was not a failure of diplomacy or a breakdown of international law. This was the revelation of a fundamental truth: there is no “international community,” no “global governance,” no “international law.” There is only a global ruling class that temporarily competes for power and permanently conspires against humanity.

The Path Forward

If Monday’s betrayal teaches us anything, it should be this: salvation will not come from above. No government, no international body, no global institution will rescue us from the forces destroying our world. The same class interests that drove the Security Council to hand Palestinian children to their killers also drive the climate crisis, the wealth inequality that condemns billions to poverty, the military-industrial complex that profits from endless war.

The choice before us is not between American imperialism and Global South socialism, between European neoliberalism and Russian oligarchy. The choice is between the global ruling class and the rest of humanity. Between those who view other human beings as commodities to be consumed and those who recognize the inherent dignity of every person. Between a system that rewards predators with power and a world organized around human cooperation and mutual aid.

The Palestinian resistance continues despite having been abandoned by every major power on earth. Their struggle reminds us that true liberation comes not from the powerful but from the powerless, not from institutions but from movements, not from governments but from the people themselves.

Every child murdered in Gaza, every orphan placed under the control of their parents’ killers, every act of dehumanization endorsed by the United Nations should remind us that we cannot reform this system—we must replace it.

- Karim

Amid the ruins of Gaza, Palestinian children dream of home and school.

