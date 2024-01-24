Dr. Randa Abdel-Fattah, an academic and novelist, recounts a now familiar scene: iconic buildings in Western cities lit up in solidarity with Israel amidst its brutal bombing of Gaza, juxtaposed against Palestinian protesters defiantly asserting their right to self-determination. Yet their outpouring of grief was met with dismissal, condemnation even, for daring to express emotion when they should make space for Jewish-Zionist feelings.

This inversion of oppressor and oppressed encapsulates the moral hypocrisy at the heart of the Palestinian struggle. While Israel unleashes industrialized violence upon civilians in Gaza, the West contorts itself to accommodate the feelings of those who support these actions. Palestinian grief is interrogated, questioned and silenced. Their protests smeared as antisemitism. Lest Jewish-Zionist feelings be offended, an entire people's suffering is minimized, with thousands of deaths merely collateral to assuage the discomfort of the perpetrators.

This is…