By Karim Bettache

The Biden administration's decision to nominate Elliott Abrams to the Public Diplomacy Commission lays bare its abysmal judgment and unapologetic imperialist tendencies. Abrams, a notorious figure from the Reagan era, has a history marred by involvement in massacres, assassinations, and coups throughout Latin America. Yet, he has been granted a prominent position of power once more. In resurrecting a war criminal complicit in mass murder, Joe Biden shows there will be no reckoning for the immense crimes of US foreign policy.

Abrams is the face of evil. He was behind the corpses of peasants hacked to death by US-trained death squads who became the hundreds of mutilated bodies discarded in unmarked graves. In El Mozote, Abrams aided the slaughter of nearly 1,000 civilians by the Atlacatl Battalion, an elite unit armed and trained by the US. Most were children, shot, stabbed, raped, their tiny bodies piled in a churchyard. When asked about El Mozote, Abrams claimed report…