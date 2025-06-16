Empire devours the soul of humanity with the predictable logic of a cancer cell. It knows only expansion and consumption, recognizing no moral boundaries, no ethical constraints, no human cost too high. What we are witnessing in West Asia is not a series of tactical military exchanges but the systematic implementation of a long-planned and meticulously calculated imperial project—one that will likely culminate in a false flag attack of devastating proportions on American soil, designed to trigger the bloodlust necessary for the next phase of imperial conquest.

Regime Change, Then China

Let us be unambiguous about what is happening: Israel, functioning as America's imperial outpost, has embarked on a campaign to systematically assassinate Iranian political and military leadership, destroy its nuclear infrastructure, and ultimately achieve regime change—not because Iran poses an existential threat to Israel or America, but because it represents the last significant obstacle to total Weste…