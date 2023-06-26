By Karim Bettache

Europe is entering a dangerous new era of fascism. Emboldened Neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups, funded and armed by the United States government in the name of fighting Russia, are gaining power and influence. These far-right extremist groups, including the Azov Battalion which is integrated into the Ukrainian National Guard, are the new face of fascism in Europe. They wrap themselves in the flag of anti-Russian nationalism but their core ideology is one of racial superiority, hatred of immigrants and Jews, and a belief in authoritarianism.

The delusions of racial supremacy peddled by these Ukrainian fascists would be farcical if they were not so dangerous. No one alive today had any choice or agency over the conditions into which they were born, their ethnic ancestry or their native land. And yet these petty tyrants and ‘brown shirts’ with delusions of grandeur champion a twisted ideology of genetic pre-eminence - an ideology that history has rightly consigned to…