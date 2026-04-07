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Malcolm J McKinney's avatar
Malcolm J McKinney
8h

It is time to close the Pet Sematary.

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José Azevedo's avatar
José Azevedo
6h

Thank you for this eye opening article. It is a masterpiece of writing, how you start by shocking the reader with horrible facts that exceed the most twisted fiction, and then increase the shock by comparing current geopolitics with those facts. And you bring in the ecological catastrophe being pushed to the background but still unfolding.

So good you do not leave us stranding on the mud of despair. You take what is left of our conscience and present us with a path for action.

I am precisely at that point: i joined a party but may have to leave it for a more revolutionary one. Meanwhile i am trying to organize and provide a shelter to my family from the coming doom.

Balancing self survival and collective action is not easy...

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