The lavish and privileged lifestyles enjoyed by today's Western elites are not the result of a culturally superior civilization, but rather one that exhibited a sociopathic ability to destroy all other civilizations in its pursuit of wealth and dominance.

As we stare into the abyss of potential civilizational collapse from climate catastrophe, nuclear war, and ecological destruction, it is crucial that we identify the root causes. Many are eager to universalize the blame, pointing to greed, tribalism, and conflict over resources as intrinsic human flaws that have manifested across cultures throughout history. However, this narrative conveniently absolves the West of its singular culpability. The truth is that the existential crises we face today emerged from the unique pathologies of Western civilization.

Let me be clear - I am not making an argument of biological or genetic determinism here. That specious path of racial pseudoscience was itself a malignant ideological invention of West…