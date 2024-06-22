All Roads to Armageddon Were Paved in the West
The scale of ecological threats we confront demands nothing less than a profound cultural revolution that cuts the crippling Western way of being out of the Deep Code of human civilization.
As we stare into the abyss of potential civilizational collapse from climate catastrophe, nuclear war, and ecological destruction, it is crucial that we identify the root causes. Many are eager to universalize the blame, pointing to greed, tribalism, and conflict over resources as intrinsic human flaws that have manifested across cultures throughout history. However, this narrative conveniently absolves the West of its singular culpability. The truth is that the existential crises we face today emerged from the unique pathologies of Western civilization.
Let me be clear - I am not making an argument of biological or genetic determinism here. That specious path of racial pseudoscience was itself a malignant ideological invention of West…