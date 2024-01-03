Today, I encountered a compelling analogy that likened the dynamic between the Global South and America to the relationship between Tina Turner and her former abusive husband. In the tale of Tina Turner's rise to emancipation, as dramatized in "What's Love Got to Do With It," we find a powerful allegory for the current geopolitical dynamics between America and the Global South. The film portrays the saga of a woman whose radiant talent and indomitable spirit are shackled by the controlling and abusive Ike Turner. This narrative resonates with stark clarity as a reflection of the historical and ongoing exploitation of the Global South by American hegemony.

The Seductive Beginnings

The narrative begins with an intoxicating illusion of mutual benefit and progress. Ike Turner, with his magnetic charm, draws in the young and talented Tina, just as America once drew the Global South into its orbit, promising modernization and shared prosperity. Instead, what unfolds is a story of subjugation,…