Every US war, it is the same thing. The same voices say the same words: the US is losing. The war is a failure. America has never won a war. It is always the same analysis, rooted in the same 20th-century thinking — that “winning” means a white flag, a signed surrender, a conquered nation rebuilt in America’s image. Unsurprisingly, most of these commentators are the same old men still measuring victory by the standards of 1945.

I have said it many times, and I will say it again: the United States does not lose wars. If it did, it would stop waging them. Whether Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, or Libya — failed states are not failures of Empire. They are the victories of Empire. And Empire is on a roll.

Now the same chorus rises over Iran. Left and right, the refrain is identical: this will be a disaster, America is overreaching, Iran will be its graveyard. The same voices. The same blindness. The same century-old script.

Except one voice breaks from the chorus. Like me, he is half Western European, half Arab. His name is Richard Medhurst. Perhaps our unusual identity provides a different lens — one foot in the empire, one foot in its wreckage. His Britain and my Netherlands on one side; his Syria and my Algeria on the other. Whatever the reason, I share his deep skepticism toward the conventional wisdom on American warfare. And now he has put forward a thesis bold enough to deserve serious scrutiny.

I listened to Medhurst’s unorthodox analysis of the Iran war — a sprawling, three-hour livestream delivered on March 20, 2026 — and it is harrowing. Not because it is the ravings of a conspiratorial mind, but because, claim by claim, the data holds up with a consistency that mainstream commentary has either failed to notice or refused to articulate. Medhurst argues that the United States, far from stumbling into another disastrous West Asian quagmire, is executing a calculated seizure of the planet's energy supply — and that the wars on Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine, and now Iran are not separate blunders but sequential steps toward a single goal: total energy dominance. He coins a term for the endgame: the "petro-gas dollar" or the "LNG dollar." Let us see if the term deserves to stick.

But I will say this upfront: while Medhurst maps Empire’s prison for the world with extraordinary precision, he never looks for the crack in the wall. His thesis has a blind spot — and it may be the most important part of the entire story.

We will get there. First, the prison.

I. The Architecture of Dependency

To understand what the Iran war accomplishes, one must first understand what the Ukraine war already accomplished. In 2021, Europe received just 34% of all LNG exports from the United States. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, that figure doubled to 69% in a single year. This was not an accident of markets. It was a structural reorientation of the global energy order.

Today, the United States is the world’s largest LNG exporter, ahead of both Australia and Qatar, with exports surging from 0.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2016 to 15.0 Bcf/d in 2025. The scale of this transformation is staggering. According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, European purchases of American LNG surged nearly by half in the first six months of 2025 alone, cementing Washington as the continent's dominant supplier.

The Centre for Eastern Studies in Warsaw — a Polish government-affiliated think tank, not some anti-American outfit — published a report in February 2026 with a title that tells its own story: "Excessive Dependence?" The report found that American LNG now constitutes roughly three-fifths of all the liquefied gas Europe buys, and that this share is on track to climb to seventy percent within two years, driven by the EU's determination to sever ties with Russian energy and the resulting scramble for alternatives.

Europe, in other words, did not liberate itself from Russian dependency. It transferred the collar. As the Atlantic Council acknowledged bluntly, Europe’s diversification away from Russian gas was “partially overshadowed by reliance on US LNG and related trade negotiations” — in effect trading one dependency for another. Analysts have long cautioned against this pattern of dependence.

Medhurst’s observation that this switch was engineered — through a coup in Ukraine, NATO provocation, the destruction of Nord Stream, and cascading sanctions — is not falsifiable in the strict sense. But the structural outcome is undeniable.

II. The South Pars Escalation Ladder

On March 18, 2026, Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gas field — a reservoir so vast it holds enough natural gas to power the entire planet for years, shared between Iran and Qatar across the Persian Gulf seabed. The retaliation was immediate. As Al Jazeera reported, Iran launched missiles at Qatari facilities, igniting massive fires and causing severe structural damage to infrastructure that took decades to build.

Trump claimed the US had no advance knowledge of the Israeli strike. Yet a senior Israeli official told CNN the opposite — that the operation was coordinated with Washington. Medhurst’s dismissal of the “good cop, bad cop” routine finds support in this contradiction, which lies in plain sight.

The consequences are precisely what Medhurst predicted they would be. According to Bloomberg, the Iranian retaliation devastated the Ras Laffan complex — the beating heart of Qatar’s LNG empire — knocking out roughly a fifth of the country’s export capacity and requiring, by QatarEnergy’s own admission, half a decade of reconstruction.

This is the crux of Medhurst’s thesis. Qatar is America’s only serious rival in global LNG markets, and analysts at Wood Mackenzie warned that the damage would permanently alter the trajectory of global gas supply. Medhurst argues the US provoked this escalation knowing Iran would retaliate against Qatar — and that this retaliation would eliminate America’s primary LNG competitor.

Whether you call this foreknowledge or merely fortunate alignment of imperial interest and geopolitical chaos, the result is the same: a phenomenal display of strategic thinking by colonial puppet masters — where the rest of the world dutifully plays out exactly what they predicted would happen.

III. The Dollar Scramble

One of Medhurst’s most striking claims is that gold and silver dropped precipitously because the world was scrambling to sell assets for dollars in order to buy American LNG. This sounded hyperbolic until one examines the data.

Gold, usually considered a safe haven during periods of economic uncertainty, has slumped — dropping 11% this week, posting its biggest weekly loss since 1983, and falling more than 14% since the war began. Silver suffered equally. Gold and silver joined a broad sell-off on Thursday, with the metals shedding around 5% and 10% respectively.

The paradox Medhurst identifies — that safe havens are declining during a war — is confirmed by multiple analysts. Dan Coatsworth of AJ Bell said the decline suggested investors were either liquidating assets that had previously served them well, or were reacting to a further strengthening in the US dollar. “Gold often declines when the US dollar appreciates as the metal becomes more expensive for buyers of other currencies.” Meanwhile, the US dollar has rebounded this month, making gold more expensive for international investors — the dollar index is up nearly 2% since the Iran war began, halting a months-long slide.

This is the mechanism Medhurst describes: a dollar that strengthens not despite the war but because of it — because the world’s only remaining reliable LNG supplier prices its product in American currency.

IV. Venezuela and the Closing of the Circle

Medhurst connects Venezuela to this architecture, arguing it was seized as a "strategic petroleum reserve" and to cut off Chinese energy access. I drew a similar conclusion last year — that the war on Venezuela was a prelude to attacking Iran, that monopolizing its energy reserves was a prerequisite to setting West Asia's energy factories ablaze. The evidence is damning.

Read the above article here

Venezuela’s oil shipments to China, its main buyer, averaged over 600,000 barrels per day in December 2025, constituting about 4% of China’s total oil imports, according to Reuters. As TIME had noted, the US was taking control of a major energy supplier to China; Beijing had poured tens of billions of dollars into oil-for-loans deals to secure a supply not located in an area controlled by the US — in that sense, Venezuela was an insurance policy for China's energy security. That policy is now in American hands.

Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy confirmed that the Trump administration announced that all oil transported in and out of Venezuela will be through “authorized channels consistent with US law and national security,” positioning itself front and center in the marketing of Venezuelan oil. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control subsequently issued licenses that contain a prohibition on the involvement of entities with specific relationships to China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

The pattern Medhurst identifies — Russia’s gas cut off, Qatar’s gas bombed, Venezuela’s oil seized, Iran’s fields aflame — amounts to a systematic elimination of every non-American energy source available to Europe, China and the Global South.

V. The Maritime Action Plan: Building the Fleet of Empire

Medhurst’s most underreported claim concerns the Maritime Action Plan, released on February 13, 2026 — exactly two weeks before the Iran war began. The plan represents Washington’s most aggressive attempt in nearly a century to rebuild America’s commercial fleet and shipyard capacity, coupling industrial revival with workforce expansion and sweeping new regulations designed to force cargo onto American-built vessels.

At its center is a proposed levy on every foreign-built ship that docks at a US port — a per-kilogram fee on imported cargo that, even at a fraction of a cent, could generate tens of billions of dollars over the coming decade. This is the “double-dipping” Medhurst describes: America not only sells the gas, but mandates that it be carried on American ships, or else levies a tax.

gCaptain, one of the maritime industry’s most respected publications, called it the boldest shipbuilding initiative since the Roosevelt era. And the timing is no coincidence. The United States currently builds a negligible fraction of the world’s commercial vessels — nearly all of its oceangoing trade sails under foreign flags, on foreign hulls, crewed by foreign sailors. The plan seeks to reverse this entirely, at precisely the moment when America becomes the planet’s indispensable energy supplier.

“Iran is the moment of truth. America either enslaves the world for another century — or the world breaks free”

VI. The Russian Ship That Didn’t Make It

On March 3, 2026, the Russian-flagged LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz was destroyed in the Mediterranean. Moscow said the vessel came under drone attack — suspected Ukrainian — in open waters between Malta and the Italian coast, while carrying a vast cargo of both diesel and tens of thousands of tonnes of liquefied natural gas. Within days, sanctioned Russian LNG carriers began rerouting away from the Mediterranean entirely.

Medhurst frames this as the elimination of the last alternative LNG supplier capable of reaching Mediterranean markets. Whether Ukraine acted on its own initiative or with a quiet nod from Washington is a question the mainstream press has not bothered to ask. If the attribution holds, the Arctic Metagaz would represent the first LNG carrier ever destroyed in a hostile act — a threshold crossed without ceremony or consequence.

VII. Europe as Hostage, China as Target

The Bruegel think tank in Brussels laid out Europe’s predicament with unusual candor: the continent’s vulnerability to geopolitical shocks will persist for as long as it remains structurally tethered to imported hydrocarbons, and only a genuine shift toward domestically generated clean energy can break the cycle.

The financial damage is already asymmetric. Since the war began, European stock markets have fallen roughly three times harder than their American counterparts, because the US — as the world’s largest oil producer and now its dominant gas exporter — profits from the very crisis that bleeds Europe dry. Goldman Sachs estimated that nearly a fifth of global LNG production capacity has been knocked offline.

The National Interest — hardly an anti-imperialist publication — published perhaps the most structurally damning assessment: this is not just another energy shock but a crisis compounding upon years of accumulated fragility — war on the eastern border, the scars of 2022, industrial erosion, political fracture, and shrinking fiscal space. The publication warned that Europe risks becoming a continent that imports everything — its fuel, its technology, its strategic capacity — and in doing so achieves permanent dependency on imported technology.

This is precisely the de-industrialization Medhurst describes. It is happening in real time.

VIII. Medhurst’s Blind Spot: Alternative Energy

Here, finally, is where Medhurst’s analysis, while structurally sound, reaches its limit — and where hope enters.

The UN’s climate chief, Simon Stiell, speaking at the Green Growth Summit in Brussels, stated flatly that doubling down on fossil fuels is “completely delusional” and that “this fossil fuel crisis will happen again and again.” South Korea’s president called the crisis “a good opportunity” to shift faster to renewable energy.

They are right. But they are not naming the beneficiary. This war may inadvertently usher in the age of China — by forcing the world to embrace the very alternative energy transition that Beijing already dominates. It is a thesis I explored recently, and one that Medhurst's framework only strengthens.

The old versus the new. The petro empire re-monopolizing the old against the green energy superpower expanding the new. The US may be locking down a world that is already learning to leave

Read the above article here

And the numbers are not abstract. The International Renewable Energy Agency found that the overwhelming majority of new renewable projects commissioned in 2024 already undercut fossil fuels on price. Countries that invested early in distributed solar and wind are discovering they have shock absorbers their neighbors lack. China’s massive electrification push has already measurably reduced its exposure to exactly the kind of supply disruption now unfolding.

The petro-gas dollar that Medhurst describes is real. Its architecture is visible. Its consequences are measurable. But it is not invincible. It depends on a single premise: that the world remains addicted to molecules that must travel through choke points America controls, on ships America builds, priced in currency America prints.

Think of it — the US empire, and perhaps even the Palestinians who launched October 7 and set this entire chain in motion, may prove to be the single most important contributors to the world’s transition to clean energy. And in extension, the fall of US empire.

IX. Verdict

Is Medhurst right? Not in every particular. His analysis sometimes conflates correlation with causation, and he attributes to conscious design what may partly be opportunistic exploitation of events. The United States did not necessarily plan for Israel to strike South Pars, or for Iran to hit Ras Laffan in response. But it hardly matters. Empires do not require omniscience; they require positioning. And the United States is positioned — through the Ukraine sanctions, the Venezuela seizure, the Maritime Action Plan, and now the Iran war — to control more of the world’s energy supply than at any point since the original petrodollar agreement with Saudi Arabia in 1974.

The numbers do not lie. The US is the world’s largest LNG exporter. It accounts for about 60% of Europe’s LNG imports and rising. Gold is crashing as the dollar strengthens. Qatar’s production is offline for years. Russia’s ships are being sunk in the Mediterranean. Venezuela’s oil now flows through American-licensed channels. And the Maritime Action Plan mandates that the ships of empire be built in American yards.

Medhurst calls it the birth of the petro-gas dollar. Whether or not the term enters the lexicon, the phenomenon it describes is already here.

Iran is the moment of truth. America either enslaves the world for another century — or the world breaks free.

The only antidote is the one the empire cannot monopolize: energy that comes from the sky.

And as I wrote a few days ago — China probably, hopefully, gets this.

- Karim.

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