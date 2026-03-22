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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
5h

Very depressing but Craig Murray has written an article saying that Trump’s ramblings are all contrived and they know exactly what they are doing. It’s truly a fight of good versus evil I think.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
6h

This is the Antichrist agenda.

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