“They act as if the world remains frozen in the immediate post-Cold War moment, when U.S. hegemony appeared uncontested.”

— Ajamu Baraka

The Empire is not graceful in decline. It does not reflect or recalibrate. It flails. It bombs. It lies. And then it bombs again. The United States’ war against Iran — alongside its Israeli partner in a brazen act of unprovoked aggression — was supposed to be the final, decisive assertion of American supremacy in West Asia. It has instead become its epitaph.

On the morning of February 28, American and Israeli warplanes unleashed a storm of cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions across Iran, assassinating Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening salvo and targeting military, civilian, and cultural infrastructure alike. The attack came even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was telling the world that a “historic” agreement to avert war was “within reach.” The talks in Geneva were a performance — a diplomatic theater to mask what Kit Klarenberg, writing for Al Mayadeen, described as an empire “sleepwalking” into catastrophe despite “limited military readiness.”

The war’s architects — Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth — are men who understand nothing of warfare and everything about servility to Israel’s maximalist agenda. As The Grayzone reported, the FBI manufactured Iranian assassination plots to manipulate Trump’s deepest anxieties, while Israel and its allies inside the administration exploited the president’s fears to keep him on the warpath. Trump’s own boast — “I got him before he got me” — revealed the psychic rot at the core of this war: not strategic calculation, but narcissistic terror dressed in the language of national security.

The Strait That Breaks the Empire

The architects of this war committed the cardinal sin of every dying empire: they believed their own mythology. They assumed that assassinating Iran’s supreme leader would trigger the collapse of the Islamic Republic, that the regime’s decentralized command structure would crumble, that the Iranian people — battered by sanctions and protests — would rise as grateful subjects of American liberation. They were catastrophically wrong on every count.

Within hours of the strikes, the IRGC transmitted warnings via radio to vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that no ships would be permitted to pass. Tanker traffic dropped first by 70%, then effectively to zero. The world’s most critical energy chokepoint — through which roughly 20% of global oil supply passes — was shut down not by a vast armada, but by cheap drones and an insurance-driven panic that no aircraft carrier could resolve. As NPR reported, Iran achieved what decades of threats never had — the effective closure of Hormuz, accomplished with asymmetric tools that cost a fraction of a single American interceptor missile.

Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, and Hapag-Lloyd all suspended transits. Over 150 tankers anchored outside the strait. QatarEnergy declared force majeure on all LNG shipments after Iranian drones struck facilities at Ras Laffan. Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, was forced to publicly admit the U.S. Navy was “not ready” to escort oil tankers through the strait — an admission that, in a single sentence, demolished the foundational myth of American naval supremacy. Wright even posted and then deleted a false claim that the Navy had already escorted a tanker through. The White House confirmed it was untrue. This is not the behavior of a superpower. It is the behavior of a regime in a state of cognitive disintegration.

The Graveyard of American Radars

The destruction of American radar and interceptor infrastructure across the Gulf Cooperation Council states constitutes a strategic humiliation that no amount of Pentagon spin can conceal. Iran’s waves of missiles and drones — over 500 ballistic and naval missiles and nearly 2,000 drones in the first week alone — systematically degraded America’s eyes in the region. Without functional radars, the billion-dollar interceptor launchers become expensive ornaments. The U.S. Navy decommissioned its last four dedicated minesweepers in the Persian Gulf just months before this war, leaving it dependent on less specialized vessels at the very moment Iran began mining the strait.

As Ajamu Baraka wrote in Black Agenda Report, the disastrous decision to attack Iran reflects “arrogance and hubris born of centuries of assumed supremacy.” Western policymakers are incapable of recognizing that “the conditions that once enabled them to impose their will unilaterally no longer exist.” The United States spent two decades fighting innocent goat herders with trillion-dollar weapons systems, and convinced itself that this constituted military mastery. Iran’s underground tunnel networks, its cruise missiles fired from beneath the sea, its decentralized command architecture — these were never secrets. Iran released videos of its Strait of Hormuz preparations in 2025. The American military establishment simply did not bother to watch.

“The arrogance that incinerated Hiroshima is the same arrogance that struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh school. It is the arrogance of men who believe their victims are not fully human”

White Supremacist Evil at Minab

The moral bankruptcy of this war found its most obscene expression on the very first day. A U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, killing between 165 and 180 people — most of them schoolgirls between the ages of seven and twelve. The school had been separated from an adjacent IRGC naval base for over a decade. Satellite imagery showed it was a clearly defined civilian institution. The children were in class when the missiles arrived. Parents received panicked calls. There was not enough time.

In Washington, there was no moment of silence. No flags at half-mast. No prime-time presidential address mourning the dead. One hundred and sixty-five brown children in a country most Americans cannot find on a map do not register as tragedy in the white imperial imagination. They register as collateral.

Investigations by The New York Times, Bellingcat, NPR, and the BBC all concluded the United States was likely responsible. Video footage geolocated by Bellingcat showed a Tomahawk missile striking the compound while smoke was already rising from the school. CNN identified fragments of a U.S.-made Tomahawk among the debris. The Pentagon’s own preliminary internal investigation pointed to a targeting error using outdated intelligence data.

And what did the commander-in-chief do? He lied. Trump told reporters Iran had struck its own school — like Israel claims the Palestinian resistance kills its own, the colonizer's oldest reflex, blaming the native for the violence of occupation. When confronted with evidence of Tomahawk fragments, he claimed — absurdly — that "Iran also has some Tomahawks." Military experts universally dismissed this. The United States is the only combatant in this war that possesses and fires Tomahawk missiles. Secretary of Defense Hegseth, standing behind Trump during the lie, declined to endorse it but said nothing.

This is the moral caliber of the men prosecuting this war — men who will butcher children and then blame the corpses' own countrymen. But this is not aberration. This is the logic of white supremacy functioning exactly as designed: a framework in which Iranian schoolgirls are not victims to be mourned but debris to be managed, evidence to be denied, and memory to be erased.

Mass graves for the Children in Minab