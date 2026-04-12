AI is Rapidly Becoming a Threat to Humanity

The machine that was supposed to connect us to everything may soon make connection itself an act of reckless exposure.

In the first week of April 2026, an artificial intelligence system built by Anthropic — a company founded on the promise of making AI safe — demonstrated something that should have stopped the world cold. Over the course of a few weeks, the system, called Claude Mythos Preview, identified thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities — flaws previously unknown to any developer — across every major operating system and every major web browser. It did not simply catalogue these weaknesses. It wrote the attack code, too. Engineers at Anthropic with no formal security training asked Mythos Preview to hunt for remote code execution vulnerabilities overnight, and reportedly woke up the next morning to complete, working exploits.

Some of what it found had been rotting inside the digital world's foundations for longer than many of its users have been alive. A 27-year-old flaw in an operating system that banks and governments trust with their most sensitive infrastructure. A two-decade-old bug hiding inside the software that plays nearly every video on the internet. Both invisible to every human expert and every automated tool that ever looked. Then came the worst one: buried in FreeBSD's file-sharing system, a seventeen-year-old mistake that would let a stranger walk into any affected server, no password required, and take total control. The model found it, built the weapon, and proved it worked — all without a human being involved at any step.

Let that settle. An AI, operating alone through the night, can now disassemble the locks on virtually any digital door on the planet. And the company that built it was so alarmed by what it had made that it refused to let anyone else use it.

“If you've been meaning to take your most sensitive data offline, stop meaning to. Do it now.”

Industrial-Scale Hacking

We have entered an era that the architects of the internet never imagined and that most of its inhabitants are not prepared to confront.