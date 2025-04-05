The main target of the Western-backed Israeli genocide: an innocent Palestinian child labeled "terrorist" by Western media.

The final destruction of Gaza unfolds before us. What we witness is not merely a humanitarian crisis; it is the culmination of a genocide meticulously executed with Western funding, Western weapons, and Western diplomatic cover.

Ibrahim, a computer engineering student in Gaza, described the relentless bombing as "unbearable." In his words:

"They are continuing to exterminate us until the last soul. Yet it has become normal, as if it is necessary to exterminate us to maintain the ecological balance. My mind has collapsed. Is it normal for all of this to happen?"

Look at the images of Rafah—once the least destroyed city in Gaza, now reduced to rubble as far as the eye can see. Total annihilation. Shades of gravel and brown. Total lifelessness.