Ibrahim Traoré.

In the heart of West Africa, a resistance movement has taken form—not through guerrilla warfare, but through governance. President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso stands as perhaps the most targeted African leader today, facing an unprecedented 15 assassination attempts in just two years. This staggering figure raises a profound question: Why does this particular leader inspire such determined opposition?

The answer lies not in tyranny but in conviction. Traoré has committed what the imperial powers consider the ultimate transgression—pursuing genuine sovereignty. His crime? Refusing to be controlled by Western imperialism.

The Revolution That Threatens Imperial Order

Western powers, particularly Washington and Paris, have orchestrated a relentless campaign to remove Traoré from office. This is not mere speculation but a pattern consistent with historical Western intervention against leaders who challenge neocolonial arrangements. What makes Traoré different from other mili…