Yahya Sinwar, an Arab , fought to his last breath against one of the most technologically advanced militaries on earth, armed and funded by the most powerful empire in history.

Dear Col. Wilkerson,

I have followed your commentary for some time and have respected much of what you’ve said about American foreign policy, Iraq, and the costs of empire. That’s exactly why your recent remarks about Arabs being unable to fight — and the Israelis being “lucky” because Arabs only “fight among themselves” — were so disappointing. The disclaimer that you weren’t “trying to be racist” doesn’t neutralize the claim; it underlines that you knew how it would sound and said it anyway.

The historical record dismantles the premise.

The Algerians fought one of the most determined anti-colonial wars of the 20th century and broke the French empire’s grip on North Africa. Hezbollah forced the Israeli military out of southern Lebanon in 2000 and fought it to a standstill in 2006 — an outcome studied in war colleges, including ones you’ve taught at. The Yemenis, under blockade and bombardment for nearly a decade, have sustained a campaign that has rerouted global shipping and humbled multiple navies. Palestinian fighters in Gaza, vastly outgunned, have held out against one of the most technologically advanced militaries on earth for over two years. Egyptian forces in 1973 crossed the Suez and shattered the myth of Israeli invincibility before superpower intervention changed the trajectory of the war.

These are not the records of people who “can’t fight.” They are the records of people fighting under conditions — colonization, occupation, blockade, asymmetric firepower, and often betrayal by their own regimes — that would crush most armies in the world.

The trope that Arabs are militarily incompetent is not analysis. It’s a Hollywood caricature, the same one that made Iraq look like a cakewalk to the people who planned that war. You, of all people, know where that kind of thinking leads. You watched it lead there.

Arab regimes failing their people is a real story. Arab populations being incapable warriors is not. Conflating the two is the kind of lazy generalization you would not tolerate if it were said about any other people, and it has no business coming from someone of your stature and platform.

I’d ask you to revisit the comments and clarify them publicly. Words from you carry weight, which is precisely why these ones cause harm.

Respectfully,

Karim