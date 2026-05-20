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Fethon's avatar
Fethon
2d

Even the most progressive western analysts sometimes can’t escape old orientalist cliches and prejudices. Well said Karim.

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Doug Cooper's avatar
Doug Cooper
16h

Karim

another fine video……thanks so much

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