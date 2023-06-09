By Karim Bettache

This image I created with the help of an AI, asking it to graphically predict our “AI future”.

The political class, servants of the American Empire, drunk on the intoxicating fumes of their military might and material excess, stand blindly at the brink of a new dark age. Empire’s foreign policy, justified in the name of spreading freedom and democracy, has in reality spread death, chaos, carnage and misery across the globe. Its military footprint spans the Earth, leaving a trail of broken bodies in its wake - the innocent victims of its global quest for hegemony and domination. For decades these servants have invested obscene amounts of treasure and resources into creating the most powerful war machine the world has ever known, one with the capacity to destroy all life on the planet many times over. And yet, as they amass weapons of mass annihilation and perpetuate an endless war economy, national infrastructure crumbles, social services stagnate and millions of citize…