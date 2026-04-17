When Capcom — one of Japan’s most celebrated studios — unveiled Pragmata, it presented players with a vision of the future: a high-tech operative named Hugh shepherding a young AI girl named Diana across a desolate lunar landscape. The game is slick, mechanically inventive, and wrapped in the polish that only a studio of Capcom’s pedigree can deliver. It is also, in its most fundamental creative choices, an act of cultural self-erasure so thoroughgoing it should disturb anyone paying attention.

Look at the characters. Look at Diana. Look at Hugh. A Japanese company, drawing on Japanese talent, Japanese capital, Japanese artistic tradition — and the result is indistinguishable from something that could have emerged from a Los Angeles boardroom. White protagonists. Western names. European facial structures. Not a trace of the culture that actually produced it, except in the corporate logo on the title screen. This is not an anomaly. This is the norm. And it is one of the most quietly devastating expressions of colonial mentality operating in global culture today.

The Factory of White Default

Pragmata is merely the latest product rolling off an assembly line that has been running for decades. Consider the landscape: Final Fantasy, the crown jewel of Japanese RPGs, has spent nearly four decades populating its worlds with characters named Cloud, Squall, Lightning, and Clive — characters with pale skin, angular European features, and blond or auburn hair, adventuring through kingdoms modeled on medieval France and Renaissance Italy. Devil May Cry gives us Dante, a silver-haired demon hunter who could pass for a Calvin Klein model in Milan. Resident Evil sends Chris Redfield and Leon Kennedy — could the names be any more Anglo-Saxon? — through its survival horror gauntlets. Metal Gear Solid built an entire mythology around American military operations, American anxieties, American names. Dark Souls and Elden Ring draw from European mythology so faithfully that players could be forgiven for thinking FromSoftware operates out of a Tudor manor rather than Shinjuku.

This extends beyond Capcom. Hideo Kojima, widely regarded as one of gaming’s great auteurs, has filled his casts with American soldiers and European operatives for over three decades. Nintendo, the most Japanese company imaginable in its corporate culture, made its global mascot an Italian plumber. When Japanese studios do include Japanese characters, they are frequently confined to a specific genre ghetto — the samurai game, the anime-styled title — as though Japaneseness is a specialty flavor rather than a default mode of existence.

The pattern is so pervasive it has become invisible, which is precisely what makes it so dangerous.

Colonial Mentality Is Not a Metaphor

The academic term for what we are witnessing is colonial mentality — the internalization, by colonized or culturally dominated peoples, of the colonizer’s values, aesthetics, and worldview as superior to their own. The Philippines scholar E.J.R. David has documented this extensively in Filipino populations shaped by centuries of Spanish and American rule. But the phenomenon is not limited to populations that experienced direct military occupation. Japan’s relationship with the West since the Meiji Restoration, and especially since 1945, has produced its own distinct but unmistakable version.

“We are talking about a system that has spent decades teaching the entire world, including the colonized themselves, that white lives are protagonist lives, and everyone else is background. And then we act surprised when a genocide unfolds on live television and half the world cannot bring itself to care”

My recent academic paper in Nature Reviews Psychology, provides the theoretical architecture for understanding exactly how this works at the cognitive level. Cultural schemas — the mental frameworks through which we organize perception and assign meaning — are not neutral. They are, I argue, “vehicles for the psychological reproduction of social hierarchies across generations.” They are transmitted through media, language, institutional design, and the built environment. They operate automatically, beneath conscious awareness. And crucially, they are transmitted through the very cultural products that Japanese studios are manufacturing at industrial scale.

My paper describes how video games specifically function as schema-transmission systems. Studies reveal that protagonists across gaming platforms are predominantly white, and characters of color, when they appear, are more likely to occupy stereotypical or subordinate roles. The psychological impact is measurable: players’ implicit associations between valued social attributes and racial categories shift after even brief gaming sessions. In the paper I emphasize that the video game industry “reinforces dominant schemas through protagonist design, narrative structures and gameplay mechanics that subtly position whiteness as the default perspective.”

When a Japanese studio makes this choice, the irony is staggering. The colonized mind reproduces the colonizer’s self-image of superiority and calls it creativity.

The Doll Study Never Ended

In the 1940s, psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark conducted their landmark doll study, in which Black children consistently preferred white dolls and attributed negative characteristics to Black dolls. The study was devastating evidence of internalized racism — children absorbing cultural messages that positioned their own racial group as inferior. It was instrumental in the Brown v. Board of Education ruling.

What is less widely known is that the study has been replicated across the globe with remarkably consistent results. Research in Japan found that Japanese parents preferred white dolls over Asian and Black dolls, while Japanese children showed anti-Black bias and were least likely to select Black dolls as their favorites. These preferences are not innate. They are the residue of a global cultural system that has, for centuries, equated whiteness with beauty, competence, heroism, and human default.

Read the above article here .

Every time a child in Tokyo boots up a Final Fantasy game and sees a white hero saving the world, that schema is reinforced. Every time a teenager in Osaka plays Pragmata and sees a white man protecting a white girl on the moon, the message is absorbed: this is what a protagonist looks like. This is what matters. This is who acts, and this is who is worth protecting. And the machine that delivered that message was built by people who look nothing like the characters on screen.

From character select to genocide — how representation builds the architecture of empathy

And this is where the conversation must expand beyond entertainment, because the schema does not stay inside the console. It leaks. It metastasizes. The same representational hierarchy that teaches a child in Tokyo that a white face is the default hero is teaching children everywhere — in Beirut, in Tehran, in Gaza, in London, in Los Angeles — whose suffering is worthy and whose is not.

Consider the asymmetry. When a white child goes missing in Europe, the world holds its breath. When thousands of children are buried under rubble in Gaza, or raped in Israeli prisons, the coverage is clinical. When Lebanese civilians are killed, the language shifts to passive voice — “deaths occurred,” “casualties were reported” — as if suffering just happened, without agent or accountability. When Iranians face devastation, the default Western response ranges from silence to thinly veiled justification. The grief is not felt. The faces do not trigger the same neural response. The empathy gap is not an accident. It was designed.

Not in a boardroom. Not by conspiracy. But by a thousand seemingly innocent choices accumulated over decades — casting choices, protagonist designs, narrative frameworks, algorithms, camera angles that teach us who to follow, who to root for, who to cry over, and who to scroll past. When every hero you have ever controlled, every princess you have ever rescued, every soldier whose eyes you have looked through has been white, you are not just learning game mechanics. You are learning a moral taxonomy. You are learning who counts.

This is the insidious genius of colonial mentality as a system: it does not need to announce itself. It does not need propaganda posters or explicit ideology. It just needs a million small, “market-driven” decisions about whose face belongs on screen. A Japanese studio choosing a white protagonist for “global appeal.” A Hollywood film centering a white savior in an African story. A news editor selecting which victims get a name, a photograph, a backstory, and which get a number. These are not separate phenomena. They are the same schema, operating across different platforms.

So when we talk about Pragmata, when we talk about Final Fantasy, when we talk about Zelda, when we talk about Metal Gear Solid — we are not talking about games. We are talking about the architecture of empathy. We are talking about a system that has spent decades teaching the entire world, including the colonized themselves, that white lives are protagonist lives, and everyone else is background. And then we act surprised when a genocide unfolds on live television and half the world cannot bring itself to care.

The character select screen was never just a character select screen. It was a lesson in who is human.

Character select screen of the Japanese video game “Guilty Gears.”

The Market Excuse and Its Bankruptcy

The standard defense, trotted out with the reliability of a cuckoo clock, is market logic. Western markets are bigger. White characters sell more units globally. We’re a business, not a cultural institution.

This defense is not merely insufficient — it is the very mechanism through which colonial mentality perpetuates itself. My framework makes this explicit: cultural schemas become self-reinforcing through confirmation bias and feedback loops. Audiences raised on white protagonists develop preferences for white protagonists. Studios, reading these preferences as natural market forces rather than as the product of decades of representational hegemony, produce more white protagonists. The cycle tightens. The schema calcifies. And everyone involved can claim, with perfect sincerity, that they are simply responding to demand.

“Why does a Japanese studio’s vision of the future contain no Japanese people?”

But demand does not fall from the sky. It is cultivated. It is the downstream consequence of every casting choice, every character design meeting, every marketing decision that treats whiteness as the commercially safe default. To point to market demand as justification for white-default design is to cite the symptoms of a disease as evidence that the disease does not exist.

The few counterexamples prove how artificial the norm is. Ghost of Tsushima — developed, notably, by an American studio — became a global sensation with an entirely Japanese cast. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won Game of the Year. Yakuza (now Like a Dragon) has built a devoted international fanbase precisely because of its unapologetic immersion in Japanese culture. The market did not reject these games. Players were hungry for them. The obstacle was never the audience. It was the imagination of an industry that had internalized someone else’s idea of what a hero looks like.

And here is the cruelest irony: