"At Least the Persians Aren't Arabs" — Activists Talk Like Empire | Dialogue with Dimitri Lascaris

Why does Western media consistently call Iran a "regime" while calling the United States, the United Kingdom, France, or Israel a "government" or an "administration"? Why did a respected anti-war voice — Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson — feel comfortable saying on camera that "Arabs can't fight"?

Why do voices like Trita Parsi and Owen Jones, who are sharp critics of Western policy, still reach for the language of empire when describing Iran? In this conversation, Dimitri Lascaris and I sit with a question that the anti-imperialist sphere does not want to ask itself: how much of the racism, Orientalism, and double-standard language of the empire has the movement against the empire absorbed without noticing?

And what does it cost the credibility of anti-war analysis when its leading voices still talk about Arabs, Iranians, and the broader non-Western world in the language of the people they claim to oppose? This is not a callout. It is a conversation about a pattern — one that the resistance movements of the region have noticed, even when the Western anti-war commentariat has not.

Subscribe for more conversations on Empire, resistance, and the world that is being born from the ruins of the one that is ending.

Support BettBeat by restacking our work.

Upgrade Your Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee