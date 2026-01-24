BettBeat’s Newsletter

Balls of Steel: Activism IN Palestine, not just FOR Palestine | International Solidarity Movement

Peter interviews members of the International Solidarity Movement about how they fight for Palestine in Palestine
BettBeat Media's avatar
BettBeat Media
Jan 24, 2026

The ISM discusses with Peter how to resist for Palestine, beyond hollow online outrage.

Discussion about this video

