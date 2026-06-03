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Deb Hawthorn's avatar
Deb Hawthorn
4hEdited

“Language is never a small thing. Language is the medium through which the monstrous becomes the familiar, and the familiar becomes the tolerable, and the tolerable becomes the permanent.”

This is so true, Karim, and I thank you for saying it. That nickname has always grated on my nerves, and now I see why.

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Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
2h

Thanks for articulating this. This "Bibi" thing is so weird. Especially as it resonates with "habibi" - literally the opposite of this hateful, war criminal, genocidal, evil man.

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