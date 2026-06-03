There is a small, almost invisible violence in the way the Western press and the independent media sphere talk about the Prime Minister of Israel. It is not in the headlines about the bombs nor in the photographs of the rubble that was once a hospital, the rubble that was once a school, the rubble that was once a bakery where people stood in line for bread and were killed for standing in line for bread. It is in a single word, repeated thousands of times across thousands of articles, spoken by anchors in the measured tones of professional neutrality, printed in the headlines of newspapers that still imagine themselves to be serious.

Bibi.

It is the word a mother uses for a child, the word a wife uses across a kitchen table, the word that signals affection, intimacy, harmlessness. It’s cutesy. You know? the linguistic equivalent of a soft hand on a cheek. And it is being applied, day after day, year after year, to a man who has presided over the most thoroughly documented genocide of the twenty-first century.

Imagine, for a moment, the press of the 1930s referring to the Chancellor of Germany as Dolphi. Imagine the Times of London running headlines about what Dolphi said today, what Dolphi promised tomorrow, what Dolphi‘s allies in Rome were planning. Imagine the radio broadcasters of the BBC narrating the annexation of the Sudetenland in the warm vocabulary of the family kitchen. We would recognize it instantly for what it was: not journalism but collaboration, propaganda, or camouflage. We would understand that the diminutive was doing the work the bombs were too obvious to do: the work of making the monster lovable, the work of making the monster ours.

This is the work the word Bibi does now.

It does not matter that he chose the name himself. Hitler called himself Adolf. Mussolini called himself Benito. The question is never what the man calls himself in the privacy of his own life. The question is what the public chooses to call him in the public record of his crimes. And the press, in choosing the diminutive, has made its choice. It has decided that the man who orders the starvation of a million children, the man whose government has killed more journalists in two years than died in the entirety of the Second World War, the man who stands accused before the International Court of Justice of the gravest crime in the catalog of human crimes, is to be addressed by the Western world in the affectionate register of the nursery.

This is not a small thing. Language is never a small thing. Language is the medium through which the monstrous becomes the familiar, and the familiar becomes the tolerable, and the tolerable becomes the permanent. Every time a journalist writes Bibi instead of Netanyahu, every time an anchor lets the diminutive slip past her teeth instead of the surname, every time a headline editor chooses the four warm letters over the cold nine — a small piece of moral architecture is dismantled. A small permission is granted. A small distance between the reader and the atrocity is closed.

The accused at Nuremberg were not called by their nicknames. They were called by their surnames, in the formal register of the court, because the formality was itself a moral act. It said: this man is not your friend. This man is not your neighbor. This man is the defendant in the gravest proceeding of the twentieth century, and he will be addressed in the language that proceeding requires.

The man who has spent two years presiding over the destruction of Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria is the defendant in the gravest proceeding of the twenty-first century. He ain’t Bibi. He has never been Bibi. He is the Prime Minister of a state that currently stands accused of genocide before the highest court in the world, and the people that continue to call him by his pet name have made themselves accessories to the act of forgetting that is already being prepared, the act of forgetting that always follows the act of killing, the act of forgetting that is the final and most necessary stage of every atrocity the West has ever permitted itself.

Stop saying Bibi. Say his name. Say it the way the court says it. Say it the way history will say it, when history finally returns to this moment with the clarity that the present has refused.

Say Netanyahu.

And then say what he did.

- Karim

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