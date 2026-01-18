Anthony Aguilar is a retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel and Special Forces officer who served for 25 years. In 2025, he became known as a whistleblower after making public allegations about operations at U.S.-and-Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid distribution sites in Gaza, where he worked as a security contractor for UG Solutions. He witnessed severe misconduct and war crimes at the aid sites which sparked significant media coverage.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
“Biker Gang Members are Abusing Palestinians for 2K Dollar Checks a Day” | W/ Anthony Aguilar
We talk to retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and Special Forces officer Anthony Aguilar about the horrors he witnessed in Gaza and how it drove him toward anti-imperialist activism.
Jan 18, 2026
Interviews & Podcasts
Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes