⚠️CONTENT NOTE: This article contains artistic nudity and discusses the intersections of pornography, dehumanization, and imperial power.

I. The Architecture of Cruelty

88% of top-viewed pornographic scenes contain physical aggression — gagging, choking, slapping, bondage — almost universally directed at women.

Empire has always required a class of people who can be violated without consequence. It requires cages. It requires silence. And it requires a populace conditioned to look away — or, worse, to find excitement in the looking.

We have entered a period in which the walls separating the open savagery of imperial peripheries from the ostensibly “civilized” homeland have dissolved entirely. The techniques of dehumanization once reserved for distant occupied territories — hooding, sexual humiliation, the systematic destruction of bodily autonomy — have been imported wholesale into the domestic architecture of the state. They sit in our immigration detention centers. They line the corridors of our jails. They are practiced by guards who clock in, commit atrocities, and clock out to return to suburbs and families indistinguishable from your own.

This did not happen by accident. It happened through a long, deliberate process of moral erosion — a process in which pornography, in its most violent and degrading forms, plays a role that we have been too squeamish or too corrupted to name.

West Asian — often Muslim — clerics warned us years ago that a society saturated in images of degradation would eventually lose its capacity to recognize degradation as wrong. "Pornography," they told us, "is what moral collapse looks like." We dismissed them as conservative lunatics.

They were not being hyperbolic. They were describing a mechanism — the means by which human beings are trained to see other human beings as objects to be used, broken, and discarded. And now that mechanism has merged seamlessly with the machinery of state violence.

II. Laboratories of Impunity

To understand what is happening inside detention facilities across the Western world, you must first understand what has been happening for decades in the territories where empire’s experiments in human subjugation are conducted without the inconvenience of public scrutiny.

Israel’s detention system has long served as a testing ground for techniques of dehumanization that later proliferate across the imperial network. Reports from B’Tselem and the United Nations have documented systematic sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees, including forced nudity, sexual threats, and outright rape. In the aftermath of October 7, 2023, testimonies from prisoners released from Sde Teiman detention facility described detainees being stripped, blindfolded, bound in stress positions, and subjected to sexual violence by guards — abuses so severe that some detainees died in custody. When Israeli soldiers were investigated for the gang rape of a Palestinian detainee, far-right Israeli politicians and mobs did not condemn the act — they stormed the military facility in defense of the “right to rape,” arguing that no treatment of a Palestinian could constitute a crime. In March 2026, the IDF dropped all sexual assault charges against the soldiers, on the grounds that their right to a fair trial had been breached.

Pause on that. A political establishment and a segment of the population had been so thoroughly conditioned to view an entire category of human beings as subhuman that the rape of a bound, helpless prisoner —often children as young as 9 years old— became a matter of patriotic debate rather than universal revulsion — and then the state itself ensured impunity.

This was not an aberration. It was the culmination of decades of deliberate dehumanization — in media, in education, in political rhetoric, and in a cultural landscape where the destruction of Palestinian life has been normalized as entertainment for social media consumption.

Now observe the same pattern within the borders of the United States.

Reports from ICE detention facilities catalog a catalog of horrors that mirror, almost precisely, the abuses documented in Israeli military prisons. The ACLU has documented hundreds of complaints of sexual assault within immigration detention. Between 2010 and 2016 alone, the DHS Office of Inspector General received over 33,000 complaints of sexual abuse and physical assault against component agencies. A 2018 investigation by The Intercept detailed how detainees were subjected to groping during searches, forced to undress in front of guards, coerced into sexual acts under threat of deportation, and raped with impunity — and found that of over 1,200 complaints received, the OIG investigated only 30.

Whistleblower reports from facilities in Georgia revealed not merely sexual abuse but excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures — including allegations of hysterectomies performed on detained women without their informed consent, findings later corroborated by a Senate subcommittee investigation — acts that approach the legal definition of genocide under international law.

The American prison system broadly replicates these dynamics. The Bureau of Justice Statistics has found that an estimated 80,000 to 200,000 people are sexually abused in American detention each year. The Prison Rape Elimination Act, passed in 2003, has been a dead letter from the moment of its signing — an exercise in legislative theater designed to create the appearance of concern while the system continued to function exactly as intended.

These are not failures of the system. They are the system.

“There is a category of human being — typically female, typically young, increasingly racialized — whose suffering is a source of pleasure. It teaches, above all, that power exercised without restraint over a helpless body is the highest form of sexual gratification”

III. The Conditioning Pipeline

Now I am going to get personal.

Everything above this line could be read with the detached concern of someone scrolling through a human rights report — troubled, perhaps, but untouched. The abuses happened to other people, in other places, committed by other hands.

What now follows will not be comfortable. What follows is about you — about what has been done to your imagination, your nervous system, your capacity for arousal, and your ability to recognize cruelty when it is dressed in the aesthetics of pleasure. It is about the hours many of you have spent, alone, in the dark, in front of a screen, training yourself to feel things that no intact moral conscience would feel.

You will want to stop reading. You will want to dismiss what comes next as moralizing, as prudishness, as some relic of religious conservatism dressed in radical language. That impulse — that flinch — is itself the product of the conditioning I am about to describe.

So. How does a society produce the guards, soldiers, and agents willing to commit the acts described above? How does it produce a citizenry willing to tolerate them?

How did it produce many of you?