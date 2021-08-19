By Karim Bettache

These are some unreal days. We read article after article in which authors posit that the mission in Afghanistan was a failure because the women are once again under the yoke of the Taliban. I hope you all see what is happening here. Articles like this carry the assumption that during the twenty-year long occupation by foreign invaders, Afghan women were better off than in a country run by some of its own people.

We call this White Savior Feminism. A new generation of the multiracial global community is completely done with it. The Western baby boomer, who grew up with the Orientalism of Hollywood movies in which men with luminous blond hair had to save (his) women from the animalistic brown man — the bearded Arab — firmly believes that the man without melanin in his skin is a much better alternative for the simple native woman. The baby boomer who never learned in school about the horrors of European settler-colonialism, still thinks that colonialism also had its go…