The most insidious aspect of Western hegemony isn't its military might or economic stranglehold—it's the psychological conditioning that makes its victims defend the very system destroying them. Across the globe, millions have been programmed to worship at the altar of Western "civilization," even as it systematically dismantles their societies, exploits their resources, and condemns their children to servitude.

This conditioning runs so deep that pointing out the West's crimes triggers defensive reflexes in people who should know better. They've been taught to conflate criticism of Western imperialism with hatred of ordinary Western people, when the real target should be the oligarchic structures that exploit everyone—including most Westerners themselves.

You Have Nothing to Say

The facade of Western democracy crumbled under academic scrutiny when Princeton University's landmark study by Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page definitively proved what many had long suspected: America is not a democracy but an oligarchy. Their analysis of 1,779 policy outcomes over two decades revealed that ordinary citizens have virtually zero influence on government policy, while economic elites and organized business groups wield decisive power.

This isn't a bug in the system—it's the feature. The oligarchs who control Western governments have spent centuries perfecting methods of control that go far beyond crude authoritarianism. They've created a matrix of psychological manipulation that makes people believe they're free while their every choice is constrained by oligarchic interests.

These same oligarchs who manipulate Western populations extend their control globally through economic domination of other nations' resources. Jeffrey Sachs, another Ivy League professor and once a darling of the Western economic establishment, experienced his own awakening when he witnessed firsthand how the system crushes any threat to oligarchic resource extraction. His studies on Venezuela expose the deliberate destruction of nations that dare to chart independent courses—particularly when those courses involve nationalizing oil reserves that Western oligarchs had grown accustomed to plundering.

The economic sanctions, the engineered hyperinflation, the systematic sabotage of infrastructure—these aren't consequences of Venezuelan "socialism" or "corruption" as the mainstream media would have you believe. They're weapons of economic warfare deployed by Western oligarchs who cannot tolerate successful alternatives to their extractive model. When Venezuela moved to control its own oil wealth instead of handing it over to ExxonMobil and Chevron, the oligarchy's response was swift and merciless: economic strangulation designed to make the population suffer until they begged for the return of foreign exploitation.

Within 2 years, American oligarchs murdered 40,000 innocent Venezuelans through sanctions.

Sachs documented how the same playbook used against Venezuela has been deployed against countless nations: Cuba, Iran, Russia, and any country that refuses to submit to Western financial institutions. The oligarchy doesn't just want compliance—it needs the complete destruction of alternative models to maintain the illusion that their system is the only viable option.

“The world's economic center has resided in the West for a mere 200 years out of thousands of years of human history, yet in this brief span, Western dominance has transformed the planet into a genocidal hellhole teetering on the brink of nuclear annihilation and climate collapse”

The Genocide Machinery

Nowhere is the oligarchy's true nature more visible than in Palestine, where American weapons fund and enable a systematic genocide while Western media manufactures consent through propaganda. The same people who lecture the world about human rights and democracy are providing the bombs that incinerate children in refugee camps. This isn't hypocrisy—it's the system working exactly as designed.

The oligarchs need perpetual conflict to justify military spending, maintain fear-based control, and create markets for their weapons industries. Palestinian children aren't collateral damage; they're products in a carefully designed economy of suffering that enriches defense contractors while traumatizing entire populations into submission.

Breaking the Psychological Chains to an Evil called “The West”

The most devastating weapon in the oligarchy's arsenal isn't military technology—it's the manufacture of false consciousness. They've convinced billions of people that the system destroying their lives is actually protecting them. They've created a Stockholm syndrome on a planetary scale, where victims defend their oppressors and attack anyone who points toward liberation.

This conditioning manifests in countless ways: the belief that poverty in the Global South results from laziness rather than extraction; the notion that Western "aid" helps rather than creates dependency; the idea that military interventions spread democracy, human rights and freedom rather than secure resources for oligarchs; the fantasy that capitalism rewards merit rather than inheritance and exploitation.

The Historical Record

Western civilization's brief dominance has been built on an unbroken chain of genocide, slavery, environmental destruction, and systematic theft. From the extermination of Indigenous peoples in the Americas to the industrialized slaughter of Africans during the slave trade, from the engineered famines in India to the nuclear obliteration of Japanese civilians, the Western project has been sustained by unprecedented violence.

The world's economic center has resided in the West for a mere 200 years out of thousands of years of human history, yet in this brief span, Western dominance has transformed the planet into a genocidal hellhole teetering on the brink of nuclear annihilation and climate collapse. What took millennia for previous civilizations to accomplish in terms of environmental degradation, the West has achieved in two centuries through industrialized extraction and weaponized capitalism. Never before has a civilization so rapidly and systematically destroyed the conditions for complex life on Earth while simultaneously perfecting the technologies for instantaneous human extinction.

Yet the oligarchy's propaganda machine has rewritten this history as a story of progress and enlightenment. They've convinced people that the same civilization that perfected industrial genocide is humanity's greatest achievement. They've made victims grateful for their oppression and suspicious of anyone offering genuine alternatives.

The Planetary Endgame

The oligarchy's system isn't just morally bankrupt—it's literally destroying the planet's capacity to sustain complex life. Climate change, mass extinction, ocean acidification, and soil depletion aren't unfortunate side effects of an otherwise beneficial system. They're the inevitable outcomes of an economic model based on infinite extraction from, and warfare on, a finite planet.

The oligarchs know this. Their private jets are ready, their bunkers are stocked, and their escape plans are finalized. They're prepared to abandon the wreckage they've created, leaving billions to suffer the consequences of their deliberate destruction of Earth's life support systems.

Liberation Requires Recognizing Western “Uncivilization”

Breaking free from oligarchic control begins with recognizing that everything you've been taught to value about "Western civilization" is a lie designed to make you complicit in your own exploitation. The freedom, democracy, and prosperity they promise exists only for the oligarchs themselves, while everyone else—including most people in Western countries—serves as expendable resources in their accumulation machine.

The path forward isn't about hating Western people but about dismantling Western power structures. It requires recognizing that the oligarchy's greatest fear isn't military defeat but psychological liberation—the moment when enough people stop believing their lies and start building genuine alternatives.

The choice is stark: continue serving the oligarchs who are systematically destroying everything you claim to value, or break the psychological chains they've forged in your mind and join the growing global resistance to their death machine. The conditioning runs deep, but the truth runs deeper. The question is whether you're ready to face it.

- Karim

