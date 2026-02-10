The kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro should have been the moment. But we are lying to ourselves if we say that. The moment came long before. The moment came when the first bombs fell on Gaza. The moment came when the hospitals were struck, when the refugee camps were obliterated, when the children—thousands upon thousands of children—were pulled from the rubble or left to rot beneath it. The moment came when Israel, armed and funded and diplomatically shielded by the United States, began the systematic extermination of a people while the world issued statements of concern.

That was the spark. That was when BRICS should have risen. And BRICS did nothing.

BRICS IS FAILING

Dr. Victoria Panova, head of Russia’s BRICS Expert Council, sat in a gleaming Dubai studio and admitted what we already knew but dared not say aloud: BRICS is failing. Not because it lacks economic power. Not because it lacks numbers. It is failing because its leaders lack the courage to be free.

“It’s a complete silence in the international arena,” Panova confessed, her words hanging in the air like an indictment. “That’s what bothers me most.”

It should bother all of us. It should keep us awake at night. A sitting president of a sovereign nation was snatched from his country by the United States—the same United States that has overthrown governments from Guatemala to Iran, from Chile to Libya—and the mighty BRICS alliance, representing nearly half of humanity, issued what? A civil society declaration. A whisper in the desert.

Dozens of leaders, trillions in GDP, half the world's population—and they watched Gaza burn and Maduro get kidnapped without lifting a finger. What is this for?

MUSCLE MEMORY OF COLONIALISM

This is not strength. This is not multi-polarity. This is the muscle memory of colonialism, the inherited tremor of peoples who were taught for generations that the white man’s law is the only law, that the white man’s currency is the only currency, that the white man’s violence is legitimate while their own sovereignty is negotiable.

Brazil— yes, Brazil!—vetoed Venezuela’s membership in BRICS. Lula, the leftist icon, the man who was himself imprisoned by a judicial system riddled with CIA fingerprints, turned his back on Maduro. And when the Americans came for Maduro anyway, Brazil said nothing. Did Lula believe that his compliance would purchase him safety? Ask Mosaddegh, who thought constitutionalism would protect him. Ask Gaddafi, who gave up his weapons and opened his oil fields to the West. Ask Allende, who believed in democracy until the bombs fell on La Moneda. The empire does not spare those who kneel. It simply kills them last.

The colonized mind always believes this. It believes that if it behaves, if it follows the rules written by its oppressors, it will be rewarded with a seat at the table. It never is. The table is not for them. It never was.

“BRICS assumes it can engage in policy that would fit a prosperous world of win-win cooperation while the Empire rapes children, commits genocide, and kidnaps presidents”

Panova laid bare the fundamental truth that haunts BRICS like a ghost at a feast: “Trump can deal with each one country one-on-one easily, including China. Maybe not easily, but still. The common potential of BRICS is the only one that allows for some joint action to be taken.”

She is right. Trump—vulgar, erratic, gangsterish Trump—understands power in its rawest form. He knows that a pack of wolves can bring down prey that would destroy any single wolf. So he isolates. He threatens.

And BRICS? BRICS holds summits. BRICS issues communiqués. BRICS creates working groups and expert councils and frameworks for future consideration. BRICS schedules sherpa meetings and ministerial dialogues. BRICS tests its contingency reserve arrangement seven times without ever using it. BRICS assumes it can engage in policy that would fit a prosperous world of win-win cooperation while the Empire rapes children, commits genocide, and kidnaps presidents.

The New Development Bank was supposed to be the answer. A financial institution free from the blood-soaked conditionalities of the IMF, free from the structural adjustment programs that have gutted public services from Argentina to Zambia, free from the World Bank’s devil’s bargains that leave nations indebted for generations. And what has the NDB done with this mandate? It has processed “seven testings.” Successful testings, Panova assures us. Testings that never became practice.

Argentina should have been the test case. When the IMF circled that wounded nation like vultures, when the neoliberal shock troops prepared to impose their familiar austerity—cuts to pensions, privatization of public assets, the whole miserable playbook—BRICS should have offered an alternative. The Contingency Reserve Arrangement exists precisely for this purpose. It was designed to rescue nations from the IMF’s predatory embrace.

Instead, Argentina was left to the wolves. Milei came to power. The country now kneels before the same institutions that have been destroying it for decades. And BRICS watched it happen. Like it watches everything happen. Like a sitting duck.

This is not caution. This is not diplomacy. This is surrender dressed in the language of institutional process.

GAZA, IRAN, VENEZUELA…. WHERE IS BRICS?

Listen to the absurdity of the current moment. The United States has deployed carrier strike groups to the Gulf, threatening Iran—a BRICS member. It has enabled and armed a genocide in Gaza that has killed hundreds of thousands. It has kidnapped the president of Venezuela. It has imposed over twenty thousand sanctions on Russia. It has waged economic war on China.

And when BRICS nations gather at summits, they talk about artificial intelligence.

“This forum was more devoted to AI,” Panova noted about the World Government Summit, “to the current technological challenges that people are facing.”

Technological challenges. As bombs fall. As children starve. As the Epstein class takes over each and every infrastructure necessary for human survival. As international law is torn to shreds and scattered like confetti. The house is burning and the architects of the new world order are discussing the wiring.

COWARDICE

The pathology runs deep. It is not simply a failure of political will; it is a failure of imagination. After five centuries of European domination, after the slave ships and the plantations and the extraction of every resource worth extracting, after the arbitrary borders drawn in Berlin and the coups orchestrated from Langley, the colonized world still cannot quite believe that it is allowed to say no.

India proposes a BRICS digital currency. Then backs away. Brazil champions South-South cooperation. Then vetoes Venezuela. The UAE hosts peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Then supports Israel. Everyone wants the benefits of multi-polarity. No one wants to pay the price.

The price is simple: defiance. Real defiance. Not rhetorical defiance at summits, not academic papers about de-dollarization, not frameworks for future consideration. Defiance means cutting all trade with a genocide-committing state that inflicts on another people the same horrors BRICS nations have suffered themselves, and sanctioning it into oblivion. Defiance means saying to the United States: Release Maduro or face unified economic retaliation from nations representing three billion people. Defiance means activating the Contingency Reserve Arrangement the moment the IMF moves on a vulnerable nation. Defiance means building the alternative payment system not in five years, not after more 'testings,' but now, while the empire is distracted by its own internal contradictions.

“The colonized mind is resilient in its submission. It finds endless reasons for patience, for dialogue, for strategic ambiguity. It tells itself that time is on its side, that demographics favor the Global South, that the empire is declining anyway, so why provoke it?”

THE COUNCIL OF SLAVES

Trump, for all his grotesqueness, has clarified something important. He has stripped away the pretense that American hegemony operates through rules and institutions. It does not. It operates through force and the threat of force. The “rules-based international order” was always a fiction, a story told to make domination appear legitimate. Trump does not bother with such stories. He says what the empire has always meant: obey or be destroyed.

This clarity is a gift, if BRICS has the wisdom to receive it. There is no accommodation possible with an empire that kidnaps presidents and calls it justice. There is no negotiation with a system that freezes sovereign assets and calls it sanctions. There is no discussion with a class of people that rapes and tortures children while their secret services enjoy watching the materials. There is no partnership with a nation that enables genocide and calls it self-defense.

There is only resistance or submission.

Click here to read.

Panova called Trump “the best agent of BRICS,” joking that his pressure consolidates the alliance. Perhaps. Perhaps the indignities will accumulate until even the most cautious member state recognizes that safety lies only in solidarity and strength. Perhaps the next kidnapping, the next round of sanctions, the next threatened invasion will finally break the spell.

But I am not optimistic. The colonized mind is resilient in its submission. It finds endless reasons for patience, for dialogue, for strategic ambiguity. It tells itself that time is on its side, that demographics favor the Global South, that the empire is declining anyway, so why provoke it?

This is the counsel of slaves who have grown comfortable in their chains.

WILL BRICS FIGHT?

The world is watching. The billions who have been choked under the boot of Western imperialism for generations are watching. They see the summits and the communiqués and the expert councils. They see their leaders shake hands and pose for photographs. And they wonder: When will you fight for us? When will you build the world you promised? When will you stop asking permission from those who would see us all in chains?

BRICS has the economic power. It has the population. It has the natural resources. It has everything it needs except the will to be free.

And until it finds that will—until it decides that sovereignty is not negotiable, that solidarity is not optional, that the lives of the Global South matter more than the approval of Washington—it will remain what it has always been: a promise unkept, a revolution deferred, a coalition of nations that learned to kneel and forgot how to stand.

A Russian author recently observed: ‘The Soviet elite actually believed American propaganda about the Soviet Union. And this elite themselves demonized the Soviet Union into extinction.’

BRICS carries the same sickness. The internalized inferiority. The belief that Western approval confers legitimacy. The suspicion that perhaps the empire is right about them after all. Until they purge this from their minds, they will share the Soviet fate—not conquered from without, but dissolved from within.

The empire is not invincible. It is overstretched, indebted, and rotting from within. But it will not fall on its own. It must be pushed. And BRICS, for all its potential, has not yet learned to push.

Time is running out. The gangsters are at the door. And still, BRICS deliberates.

- Karim

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this article would be greatly appreciated.

Your support today helps us maintain our founding principle: quality analysis available to everyone, regardless of financial means. Honor the path the early supporters have blazed by becoming a paid subscriber—together, we can build a sustainable model that respects both our work and our community’s diverse economic realities.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Buy me a Coffee