Empire has an ideology. It is an immoral ideology, a depraved ideology, an ideology that has drenched five continents in blood. But it is an ideology nonetheless, and it drives everything Empire does. It is the ideology of dominance. Of supremacy. Of might makes right. Of I am above you, and I will take from you what I want: your resources, your land, your body, your children. You are mine.

Watch the blond-haired, blue-eyed American woman who has moved to a Muslim country and now stands on the street telling the locals that their religion is a cancer, that they should leave or she will kill them. She is not an aberration. She is a finished product. Her sneer, her certainty, her sense of cosmic entitlement to a land and a people that are not hers — these were manufactured. They were instilled in her by every Disney film about blond-haired, blue-eyed princesses she watched, every newsroom she trusted, every classroom she sat in, every church and synagogue that told her she belonged to the chosen and the others belonged to the dust. She is what white supremacy and Zionism produce when they are allowed to raise a child to adulthood without ever encountering a counter-truth. Multiply her by a hundred million and you have the citizenry of the imperial core.

Epstein. White supremacy. Genocide. Hiroshima. Vietnam. The IMF. Sanctions that starve children in Havana and Palestine. The military-industrial complex that consumes a trillion dollars a year while American workers die uninsured in their cars. Capitalism itself — the cannibal religion that converts human beings into commodities and the earth into a corpse. These are not accidents. They are the outcomes of a coherent, ancient, and pitiless faith: the faith that some human beings are real and others are raw material. That some lives are sacred and others are inventory. That the wealth of the world belongs by right to those who can take it, and that those who cannot defend what is theirs deserve to lose it.

To fight a faith, you need a faith. History permits no other answer.

The colonized world understands this. Indigenous resistance is a faith. The Islamic resistance is a faith. Communism, in its revolutionary form, is a faith. These are not policy positions to be debated by think tanks. They are creeds that drive human beings to fight against impossible odds, to refuse pragmatism, to choose the gallows over collaboration, to walk into bullets because the alternative — submission to the obscenity of Empire — is a spiritual death worse than the physical one.

We see this faith now in Gaza, where doctors operate by the light of cell phones as the hospitals collapse around them. We see it in Lebanon, where the resistance fights for the survival of mosques and churches that have stood for a thousand years and are dynamited in an afternoon. We see it in Yemen, where a barefoot and malnourished people closed the Red Sea against the combined fleets of the empires.

And we see it in Iran, which refuses to bow. Iran will not become a slave to the monsters in Washington and Tel Aviv. It absorbs blows that would shatter most countries and then rises again. After the strikes of last year, after losing commanders and scientists, it nationalized the Strait of Hormuz. This is a country acting from conviction. From a story about itself. From a belief that there are things worse than death, and chief among them: the surrender of your people to those who hate you.

This is what Empire understands. Empire knows that ideology is the engine. That is why it has spent centuries drowning the world in counterfeit faiths: Christian Zionism, Hindutva, Wahhabism, the death-cult mysticism of American exceptionalism, the new white-nationalist liturgies that march through London with their bottles of warm beer and their pissed-on flags. Empire understands that men do not die for GDP growth. Men die for gods, real or invented.

And this is the question so many of us have been asking, in whispers and in anguish, for almost three years now: Why, after a thousand days of unbroken slaughter in West Asia, after the bombing of hospitals and the starving of children and the burning of entire bloodlines from the earth, has no great power in the BRICS bloc risen to meet this moment? Where is the voice rooted in justice? Where is the defense of the human family? Where is the leadership that places ethics, mercy, and the survival of the planet above the ledger?

The peoples of the world are longing — aching — for moral leadership. For a spiritual leadership that speaks not in communiqués and trade balances but in the ancient language of right and wrong. And yet we live in an age in which the most powerful nations outside the Empire are utterly, catastrophically silent.

Why?

The answer is harder than the alternative media will tell you. And it begins with a confession that the anti-imperialist movement has spent twenty years refusing to make.