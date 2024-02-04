The United States suffers from a pathological need to dominate, dehumanize, and destroy those who possess what it greedily seeks to exploit. This sickness has infected the American psyche since the genocidal founding of the nation, building its wealth on stolen land and stolen labor.

The origins of this pathology can be traced to the institution of chattel slavery, when White masters needed to view their Black slaves as less than human in order to justify their cruel bondage. But the dehumanization did not stop there. Native Americans were slaughtered and demonized as "savages" for daring to exist on the territories White settlers demanded. The United States expanded through conquest dressed up as manifest destiny, predatorily eyeing half of Mexico and seizing overseas colonies.

This legacy of dehumanization continued into the modern era, culminating in the mass extinction rampage of the so-called “War on Terror.” Following 9/11, the demonization machine shifted focus to the Muslim worl…