BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beklan's avatar
Beklan
Sep 10

Thank you, Karim. The drug addict analogy feels eerily alive and painfully real—it both unsettles and saddens with its precision. Once again, with this new article, you hold up a mirror for us to see ourselves more clearly and to recognize how deeply ingrained these contradictions are.

As I read, I was reminded of what Chomsky once described as an 'institutional contradiction.' Thank you for carrying the flag even farther with your invaluable analyses and powerful, vividly alive analogies. Reading your articles, it is very obvious to me that Chomsky's grand mind is still alive, and with wise thinkers such as yourself, it is being metabolized, synthesized, and circulated in our shared intellectual organism. Thanks to great thinkers such as yourself, it is ever expanding and becoming stronger as a counterweight to balance the common people's side of the duality against where capitalism and materialistic power stand.

Thank you for sharing your wisdom so clearly, and for using your intellect as a scalpel—dissecting the issues with precision, exposing the inner workings of these internal organs, and revealing capitalism's fully functioning, Frankenstein-like body: ugly, yet powerful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by BettBeat Media
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
Sep 10

Either we will dismantle capitalism or we will go extinct, taking most life on Earth with us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 BettBeat Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture