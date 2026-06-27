Capitalism is Corrupting Independent Media | A Dialogue with Dimitri Lascaris

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Lawyer, journalist, and BettBeat media veteran Dimitri Lascaris returns to discuss with Karim something rarely talked about in our space: the way capitalist incentives have begun to shape independent media itself — and what it costs when they do.

For years, the critique of corporate media has been the bread and butter of independent journalism: the sensationalism, the access journalism, the narrow Overton window, the same handful of credentialed commentators recycled across every panel. But sit with independent media for long enough and the same patterns start to appear in different clothes — the breaking-news framings designed for virality, the manufactured crisis cycles (Iran is days away from a nuclear weapon, Netanyahu and Trump are at war with each other), the same Western voices brought on again and again to comment on regions and conflicts they have no direct connection to.

In this conversation, Dimitri Lascaris and Karim make the case that this is not coincidence. The same economic pressures that shaped corporate media — the need for clicks, the need to retain audiences, the need to monetize attention in an algorithmic environment that rewards heat over light — are now shaping independent media too. And the longer this goes unaddressed, the more independent media starts to look like the thing it claimed to be an alternative to. We talk about why genuinely contrarian voices, voices from outside the Western commentator class, and voices doing slow analytical work are systematically disadvantaged in this environment. We talk about what audiences can do about it — and what creators can do about it, including those of us making this conversation. This is a self-critical conversation about the space we both work in. Take it in that spirit.

ABOUT DIMITRI LASCARIS: Dimitri Lascaris is a lawyer, journalist, and independent media commentator. He is a former leadership candidate for the Green Party of Canada and has reported on the ground from Palestine, Venezuela, and other conflict and geopolitically contested regions. He is the host of his own independent media program and a longtime voice in left and anti-imperial journalism.

#DimitriLascaris #IndependentMedia #MediaCriticism #Capitalism #AlternativeMedia

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