By Karim Bettache

The war in Ukraine is more than a regional conflict between two nations. It is a symptom of a diseased global order that has reached the terminal stage of collapse. The outbreak of warfare in Ukraine signals the death throes of a decaying system built around power monopolies, corporate pillage and imperial exploitation. But amidst this breakdown, there also emerges the possibility for creating something new.

The Western powers themselves show signs of internal decay and fracture. In the United States, infrastructure crumbles while political schisms widen. Culture wars rage over issues of race, gender and sexuality. Mass shootings have become commonplace. Neo-fascist movements are on the rise, fueled by white supremacist ideology.

Europe too is beset by turmoil. The far-right gains traction across the continent, exploiting austerity measures, refugee crises and economic uncertainty. European nations abandon their own citizens by following America's dictate to cut energy …