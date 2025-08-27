BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
24
18

China’s Lack of Ideology Makes it Weak Against US Empire | W/ Luis Garcia

We talk to Beijing-based anti-imperialist Luis Garcia about China's lack of action again the genocide and US imperialism.
BettBeat Media's avatar
BettBeat Media
Aug 27, 2025
24
18
Share
Transcript

In this conversation, Luis Garcia discusses his experiences and perspectives on global politics, particularly focusing on China, the Global South, and the concept of 'clubism' in political discourse. He emphasizes the need for a nuanced understanding of international relations and critiques the tendency to simplify complex issues into binary narratives.

The discussion also touches on the responsibilities of powerful nations in addressing global injustices, particularly in the context of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

In this conversation, the speakers discuss China's role in global conflicts, particularly in relation to Palestine and the accusations of genocide. They explore the contradictions in China's foreign policy, the lack of a strong ideological stance, and the responsibility of global powers to take action against injustices. The discussion emphasizes the need for collective action and the potential for China to leverage its influence for positive change in the world.

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this video would be greatly appreciated.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 BettBeat Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture