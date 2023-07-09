By Karim Bettache

Upon delving deeper into the perplexing ease with which Western leaders lend their support to far-right elements in Ukraine, we find that the answer lies in the historical figures Europe has long revered. It becomes apparent that these celebrated heroes shared a common characteristic: they were unwavering proponents of white supremacy.

The relentless push for empire was bound up with a deeply held belief in the absolute superiority of Western civilization and people classified as ‘white’. The great European heroes of the age in many ways embodied this toxic mix of arrogance, racism and brutal domination. But now, one by one, the pedestals of these heroes are starting to crumble as their dark sides are revealed.

Winston Churchill, often regarded as a resolute defender of Britain against the forces of fascism, in reality, was an advocate of white supremacy and believed that Western civilization held a divine mandate to rule over supposedly "inferior" races. As both coloni…