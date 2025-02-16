The American Civil War offers a stark lesson in how racial identity undermines class consciousness. In 1861, hundreds of thousands of poor white Southerners took up arms - not for their economic interests, but against them. These Confederate soldiers, as historian and friend of the show Professor Gerald Horne points out, fought and died to preserve a slavery system that actively devastated their own economic position. By ensuring the continuation of unpaid slave labor, they guaranteed their own wages would be perpetually undercut or their jobs entirely replaced by enslaved Africans. Yet they chose this self-defeating path, embracing racial solidarity with wealthy plantation owners over class solidarity with their fellow workers.

This perverse dynamic - working-class whites aligning with wealthy white elites against their own material interests - wasn't merely a 19th-century phenomenon. It represents a fundamental pattern pervasive across all Western societies, which continues to thwart…