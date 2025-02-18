Conor McGregor.

The grotesque spectacle of Conor McGregor's public descent - from working-class Dublin plumber to global superstar to cocaine-addled, sexually violent oligarch - is not a tragedy. It is prophecy. His transformation from disciplined martial artist to an unhinged creature of pure id — spewing racial slurs on X while spitting in fans’ faces and assaulting elderly men in bars — represents capitalism's true endpoint. He is not an aberration but the system's perfect child.

McGregor's arc mirrors capitalism's core principles with devastating precision. His early rise showcased the profit motive - the relentless drive to monetize every aspect of his being. His fighting style, his accent, his swagger - all carefully crafted and commodified. His "double champ" status in the UFC epitomized market competition taken to its logical extreme - the glorification of dominance through controlled violence. His obsession with luxury cars, expensive wine, designer suits, and yacht parties ref…