By Karim Bettache

Cornel West, a formidable intellectual titan and a relentless advocate for justice, has courageously embarked on a Green Party presidential run. His campaign is acting as a powerful torch, illuminating the rot at the very heart of the American empire. His audacious endeavor has ignited a fire beneath the complacent thrones of the Democratic party elites, their fear palpable as they confront an uncomfortable reality: a real democracy that threatens to dismantle their entrenched power.

West, a prolific academic, has dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, fearlessly championing anti-imperialist and anti-racist causes. His unwavering support for Palestinians, a stance that cost him his prestigious position at Harvard, underscores his commitment to justice over personal gain.

However, the mainstream media – CNN, Newsweek, the New York Times – have launched an orchestrated assault on West. Their propaganda war aims to discredit his campaign, peddling the threadbare narra…