By Karim Bettache

A new policy brief from the influential European Council on Foreign Relations, one of Europe’s most prominent think tanks, provides a damning indictment of Europe's decline into vassalage under American imperial power.

The authors observe that European leaders now seem cowed and subservient, acting "like scared children" unwilling to act without American approval. Militarily, technologically, and economically, Washington exerts dominance over a subordinated Europe that has suffered a "loss of agency." The process, the report rightly calls "vassalization."

While correctly diagnosing Europe's subservience, the report overstates U.S. economic power. When adjusted for purchasing power, U.S. and European growth have stagnated at similarly anemic levels. And the dollar's declining role in global transactions undermines U.S. economic hegemony, however loudly proclaimed. But politically Europe has submitted to Uncle Sam's diktats.

American tech giants now control European market…