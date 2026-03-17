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Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
10h

As much as the death and destruction being committed in our name injures the normal person's moral conscience, we may have to accept that the war on Iran may be the best thing that has happened toward ending American empire. Without ending U.S. hegemony and creating global balance of power, we may never know peace.

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Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
9h

The protocols of Zion illegal colony bombed solar panels and bakeries in Gaza to inaugurate their veto proofed genocide. The emerging era will not be peaceful or free of nuclear threat if justice isn’t restored over the rubble of apartheid beginning in Palestine. Iran while paying the price maintains a clear moral vision backed by Shahad against apartheid.

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