The world is run by monsters. And the monsters are tightening their grip.

Yet the depravity keeps arriving as a surprise to most of us — and it should not. If we had been taught how the world actually works, we would have seen it coming. We would have recognized the shape of it. But we were not taught. We were conditioned — trained to mistake the machinery of power for the weather, to treat each atrocity as an anomaly rather than a feature.

The disciplines that promised to explain the world have become its most elegant alibi. Economics, International Relations, and psychology — the priestly trinity of the modern research university — preside over a global civilization that bombs hospitals, starves children, traffics underage girls, and launders the proceeds through endowments and chaired professorships. They function not as sciences but as liturgies. They sanctify the looting. They issue the indulgences. They give the empire its vocabulary, its peer-reviewed citations, its plausible deniability. And in the smoldering rubble of Gaza, in the Epstein flight logs, in the leaked correspondence of intelligence-linked “journalists” hunting dissident scholars, what stands exposed is not merely a corrupt establishment but an entire intellectual order that was built — from its foundations — to look away.

It was Sheldon Wolin, the political theorist eulogized by Chris Hedges at the American Political Science Association, who saw the disease for what it was. Political science, Wolin charged, had become “addicted” to mathematized research programs — chasing a scientific certainty it could never deliver, and reaping, almost as a side benefit, the freedom to ignore every urgent question tearing through the society around it. A scholar who took that bargain, Hedges reminded the room, could expect his rewards: tenure, a named chair, perhaps even that “courtier’s invitation into the machinery of power.” But in Wolin’s flat, unforgiving phrase, what such a scholar had actually committed was “intellectual treason.” That treason has since metastasized. It is no longer the private failure of a few opportunists trading conscience for comfort. It is the blueprint of the discipline itself.

In my field similar complaints were expressed — Kenneth Gergen, Glenn Adams, and myself, each from a different angle, hammering at the same locked door. Almost sixty years ago, Gergen, working from within social constructionism, exposed the quiet fraud at the heart of mainstream psychology: that its "findings" were not the neutral readings of an instrument pointed at human nature but the artifacts of a particular historical moment, a particular language, a particular arrangement of power, dressed up in the borrowed white coat of the natural sciences.

Adams went further, tracing how the entire architecture of the discipline had been built on the parochial inner life of the Western, educated, industrialized, rich, and democratic (WEIRD) subject — and how that provincial creature had then been universalized, exported, and imposed on the rest of the planet as the template against which every other mind was to be measured and found wanting. The "universal human" of the human sciences turned out to be a colonial fiction. The "self" enshrined in the textbooks turned out to be the white property-owning individual of late capitalism, refracted through the seminar room and pronounced eternal.

I extended their critiques of psychology into the realm of political economy. Psychology, I argued, was not merely culturally provincial or epistemically naive; it was the house philosophy of neoliberalism. Consider what the discipline treats as simply “human.” The relentless competitiveness that sets us against our neighbors, the suspicion of the stranger that hardens into racism, the loneliness and disconnection that epidemiologists now track like a virus, the anxious preoccupation with status, the conviction that one’s worth must be earned daily in a marketplace of performance — psychology has spent a century cataloguing these tendencies, measuring them, modeling them, and quietly pronouncing them features of human nature. They are not. They are the predictable psychological residue of living inside a particular economic order: one that pits us against one another for housing, for jobs, for healthcare, for dignity itself, and then studies the bruises as if they were birthmarks.

Take individualism — the supposed crown jewel of the Western psyche. Generations of cross-cultural psychologists have told us that the autonomous, self-contained, self-actualizing individual is simply what Westerners are, a cultural inheritance traceable to the Reformation, the Enlightenment, some combination of Athens and Jerusalem. I have argued that this is a flattering fiction. The hyper-individualism that saturates American and European life is not an ancient cultural trait; it is the psychological signature of neoliberalism, a way of being produced in the last forty years by the dismantling of unions, the privatization of risk, the collapse of public goods, the gig-ification of labor, and the relentless ideological insistence that there is no such thing as society, only individuals and their families. What psychology coded as “Western culture” was, in large part, the inner life of a specific political economy — one that needed subjects who would experience their precarity as personal failure and their isolation as freedom.

And so the discipline has functioned, for decades, as a vast naturalizing machine. It takes the injuries of a particular social order — competition, disconnection, status anxiety, the racialized fear of the other, the private collapse that we now call a mental health crisis — and returns them to us as facts about human beings in general. Every construct it measures, every intervention it markets, every “evidence-based” protocol it exports quietly carries the ideological cargo of a system that must make its violence appear as personal deficit. The genius of the arrangement is that the patient never asks why so many of us are sick at once. She asks only what is wrong with her.

And more recently I have pressed further still. The deeper scandal, I have argued, is that psychology serves capitalism. It does so by rendering it invisible — disappeared from our journals, our textbooks, our syllabi, treated as weather rather than structure. The economic order that structures every life psychology claims to study has been quietly disappeared from psychology's field of vision, treated as an unremarkable backdrop, too obvious or too vulgar to mention. And so I have recently pressed the field to do what it has spent a century refusing to do: to make capitalism a central driver in our account of modern psychological life — to name it, to study it, to trace its fingerprints on the suffering we so confidently diagnose. Until psychology can see the water it swims in, it will continue to mistake the symptoms of an economic order for the properties of a human nature, and it will go on offering, with great technical sophistication, the wrong cure for the right pain.

The Academic Farce

What I will argue in this article is that the events of the past three years have settled the question. The unbroken livestream of genocide in Gaza, the open return of nineteenth-century imperial appetites under twenty-first-century branding, the implosion of the so-called rules-based order, the final stripping away of the democratic costume from Western states now openly arming famine and cheering the bombardment of refugee tents, the sexual abuse of children by billionaires on private islands, the global mainstreaming of a Zionism that no longer bothers to disguise its eliminationist logic — taken together, these are not a crisis the social and political sciences have failed to predict. They are the verdict on those sciences themselves.