By Karim Bettache

The latest tragedy in the Mediterranean reveals the depths of cruelty and depravity that is taking hold has always been part of European culture as evidenced by its treatment of immigrants. Hundreds of desperate refugees, including at least 100 children, were left to drown within sight of the Greek coast guard, which witnesses say watched for hours as the boat sank, making no attempt to rescue the people aboard.

According to reports, Greek authorities twice asked the EU border agency Frontex not to report the sighting of the boat, and later altered the coordinates to cover up their inaction. Leaked documents confirm that Greek and Frontex officials have engaged in a systemic policy of illegally pushing back refugee boats adrift - a policy directly responsible for countless deaths.

Over 27,000 known cases document people, including women and children, being illegally abducted by Greek and Frontex officers and left adrift at sea. And this latest atrocity suggests somethin…