Europe's Racist Rot Kills Yet Again
As riots erupt over the French police killing innocent teen Nahel, activists condemn Europe's colonial culture of racism.
By Karim Bettache
The ruthless slaying of Nahel M., a 17-year-old boy, at the hands of French law enforcement is not an isolated event involving rogue officers. It is, instead, a glaring manifestation of the deeply entrenched racism that has poisoned police forces throughout Europe. What was Nahel's transgression? Being a minority teenager in an unwelcoming environment, his mere presence, it seems, was enough to provoke the ire of the white-dominated police apparatus.
As Nahel sat in his stationary car, one officer pointed a gun at his head and declared: "You're getting a bullet." Without any provocation or indication of danger, the officer fired directly into Nahel's chest, extinguishing his life in an instant. The video footage of this tragedy is a stark testament to the dehumanization of minorities that pervades European institutions.
The futile attempts by law enforcement and the powers that be to rationalize Nahel's killing — alleging that he tried to run down officers — crumbled in…