By Karim Bettache

The ruthless slaying of Nahel M., a 17-year-old boy, at the hands of French law enforcement is not an isolated event involving rogue officers. It is, instead, a glaring manifestation of the deeply entrenched racism that has poisoned police forces throughout Europe. What was Nahel's transgression? Being a minority teenager in an unwelcoming environment, his mere presence, it seems, was enough to provoke the ire of the white-dominated police apparatus.

As Nahel sat in his stationary car, one officer pointed a gun at his head and declared: "You're getting a bullet." Without any provocation or indication of danger, the officer fired directly into Nahel's chest, extinguishing his life in an instant. The video footage of this tragedy is a stark testament to the dehumanization of minorities that pervades European institutions.

The futile attempts by law enforcement and the powers that be to rationalize Nahel's killing — alleging that he tried to run down officers — crumbled in…