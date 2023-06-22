Once upon a time, Fox News ginned up a scare campaign about a mosque. They insinuated that a funder of the proposed mosque, a Saudi prince, had terrorist designs - while failing to mention that the same prince was a part owner of Fox News itself. Debate ensued over the two available explanations for this, ending in a compromise. John Oliver conceded that “if they’re not as stupid as I believe them to be, they are really fucking evil.” And Wyatt Cenac followed suit with “if they’re not as evil as I think they are, they are stooopid - we’re talking potatoes with mouths.”

Reasonable minds can differ on this perplexing question (starting 5:37)

“Really fucking evil potatoes with mouths”? Wait… is someone talking about the Blob, the U.S. foreign policy establishment? (That is, the revolving door of think tankers, government officials, weapons company employees, and academics who have led U.S. foreign policy from one bloodsoaked disaster to another.) Because that question - are they evil, or …