We can all remember the comforting safety of being cradled in our mother's embrace as a child. But for Palestinian mothers, that most basic act of providing solace to one's terrified child is torn from their grasp.

The United Nations Security Council's inaction over the catastrophic situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories is a damning indictment of its ability to uphold the principles upon which it was founded. As the humanitarian crisis escalates to levels of unspeakable horrors, the Council remains paralyzed in its familiar cycle of endless talk and zero action - allowing a genocide to unfold with shameful impunity.

The facts are undeniable: Gaza is an open-air kill zone, where innocent civilians are trapped in a man-made hell of unimaginable proportions. The occupying power's relentless bombing campaign has long abandoned any semblance of proportionality, waging an unrelenting war against the very existence of the Palestinian people.

We have witnessed marked UN vehi…