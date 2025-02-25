As I have written here, here and also here: In the realm of geopolitical analysis, particularly among independent media and anti-imperialist platforms, there exists a glaring and consistent failure: the persistent inability to incorporate racial analyses into discussions about global and domestic politics. This analytical blind spot not only reveals the limits of white-centered anti-imperialism but also actively erodes the solidarity necessary to challenge imperialism in all its forms. A recent episode of BRICS Briefs, featuring well-known analysts Glenn Diesen and Lorenzo Pacini, provides yet another painful example of this failure.

The episode, which claims to examine the rise of populist parties like Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) in the context of European foreign policy, epitomizes a broader malaise: the complete erasure of xenophobia and racism from conversations about Europe’s political developments. Throughout the entire segment, not once do the analysts address th…