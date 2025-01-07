The illusion of American imperial decline lies shattered amidst the rubble of Syrian cities and the smoldering ruins of Gaza. As human rights advocate Dan Kovalik grimly observes, what we're witnessing isn't the death throes of an empire, but rather its devastating demonstration of still-formidable power to crush resistance and reshape regional realities at will.

This brutal reality check demands we confront uncomfortable truths about global power dynamics and the effectiveness of current resistance strategies. The celebrated BRICS alliance, far from being the anti-imperial bulwark many hoped for, reveals itself as merely an economic partnership lacking the ideological coherence and revolutionary commitment that once characterized the Soviet bloc. While Russia and China posture on the global stage, their unwillingness to meaningfully challenge Western actions in West Asia exposes the limitations of purely economic alternatives to imperial power.

The contrast is stark. While resistance f…