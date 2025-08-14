Anas al-Sharif

The systematic assassination of Palestinian journalists by Israel has stripped away the final veneer of Western uncivilization's moral pretensions. When Anas al-Sharif and five other journalists were murdered in a targeted strike on their tent at al-Shifa hospital, the response from Western media was not outrage at the deliberate silencing of witnesses to genocide, but a coordinated campaign to justify their deaths.

This is the true face of Western racism—not the crude bigotry of street corners, but the sophisticated dehumanization apparatus of newsrooms and editorial boards. It is racism dressed in the language of objectivity, wrapped in the flag of journalistic ethics, and delivered with the authoritative voice of institutions that have appointed themselves guardians of truth.

The murder of 270 Palestinian journalists represents the largest killing spree of journalists in history. More journalists have died in Gaza than in World War II, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan com…