What to Do in a World Run by Psychopaths? 4 Psychologists discuss

We discuss with fellow psychologists Sacha Rombouts and Benji Schoendorff about the resistance against the genocide, imperialism and how to deal with a world run by psychopaths.
Aug 13, 2025

Through a psychological lens, we delve deeper into the resistance against genocide, the lack of response from the world, the sexual violence inflicted on Palestinians, and other pressing topics.

