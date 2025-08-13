What to Do in a World Run by Psychopaths? 4 Psychologists discuss

Through a psychological lens, we delve deeper into the resistance against genocide, the lack of response from the world, the sexual violence inflicted on Palestinians, and other pressing topics.

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this video would be greatly appreciated.

ATTENTION: Gmail sneakily sends our posts to your “promotions” tab (again!) instead of your “primary” tab so that we get less engagement. Google likes to screw us over. Please check your tabs other than the primary one and if you see any of our posts there, drag them onto the primary tab to receive our posts there.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee