Indomitable Palestinians: A Beautiful People Who Refused to Kneel.

The genocide in Palestine isn't just another ‘Middle Eastern’ conflict - it's the culmination of an empire in terminal decline, desperately clinging to power through increasingly naked brutality. As empires rot from within, their true nature becomes most visible at the periphery.

The United States is experiencing the classic symptoms of imperial collapse: an out-of-control military-industrial complex consuming half of all discretionary spending while domestic infrastructure crumbles; endless military disasters from Vietnam to Afghanistan to Iraq; and now, full partnership in Gaza's genocide while its own citizens struggle with chronic underemployment and collapsing social services.

This moment crystallizes what many in the Global South have long understood: The West's proclaimed values of human rights, democracy, and international law were always selectively applied tools of power, not universal principles. When Palestini…