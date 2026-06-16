Getting Rid of Netanyahu Won't Change a Thing — Miko Peled Lays it Out

Miko Peled explains why Netanyahu is not the issue. Israeli society is.

He also asks the question many in the Palestine solidarity movement have been quietly asking each other: after nearly three years of what major human rights organizations and the International Court of Justice have described as a plausible case of genocide, why is the public response so small?

#Palestine #Justice #Westasia

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