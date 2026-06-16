BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Getting Rid of Netanyahu Won't Change a Thing — Miko Peled Lays it Out

You don't understand Israel.
BettBeat Media's avatar
BettBeat Media
Jun 16, 2026

Miko Peled explains why Netanyahu is not the issue. Israeli society is.

He also asks the question many in the Palestine solidarity movement have been quietly asking each other: after nearly three years of what major human rights organizations and the International Court of Justice have described as a plausible case of genocide, why is the public response so small?

#Palestine #Justice #Westasia

Subscribe for more conversations on Empire, resistance, and the world that is being born from the ruins of the one that is ending.

Upgrade Your Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee

Support BettBeat by restacking our work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 BettBeat Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture