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Greece Can No Longer Free Itself From Israel - A Dialogue with Dimitri Lascaris

The Neo-Colonization of Europe is Real.
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BettBeat Media and Dimitri Lascaris
Jun 02, 2026

Investigative journalist Dimitri Lascaris on the closed-door conferences that bound Greece to Israel through what he describes as a form of neo-colonization — a relationship now so deep that, in his words, it is impossible to free themselves.

We furthermore discuss colonial mentality and how it infects not just Europe, but the whole world.

Subscribe for more conversations on Empire, resistance, and the world that is being born from the ruins of the one that is ending.

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