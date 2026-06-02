Greece Can No Longer Free Itself From Israel - A Dialogue with Dimitri Lascaris

Investigative journalist Dimitri Lascaris on the closed-door conferences that bound Greece to Israel through what he describes as a form of neo-colonization — a relationship now so deep that, in his words, it is impossible to free themselves.

We furthermore discuss colonial mentality and how it infects not just Europe, but the whole world.

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